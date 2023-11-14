NPD arrests man on gun charge after lengthy investigation

William Hinton, 20, of 30 Day St. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Day Street resident was arrested Friday and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit after a seven-month investigation, Norwalk Police said.

Arrested: William Hinton, 20, of 30 Day St., Apt. 207 Charges: Carrying a pistol without a permit Bond: $75,000 Court: Nov. 24

William Hinton, 20, fled on foot when Norwalk Police responded to a reported disturbance in April at 79 Cedar St., a news release said. He was subsequently charged with Interfering with an Officer. Police recovered discarded 9mm Glock handgun in the area of the brief foot pursuit.

“During a lengthy investigation, detectives interviewed witnesses, utilized video evidence and secured a search and seizure warrant and were able to link the handgun to Hinton,” the news release said.