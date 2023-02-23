NPD arrests man on seven warrants

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man was arrested Wednesday on multiple gun and narcotics charges. Bond for Tylon Dubose, 28, of 16 Ivy Place was just over $6.7 million.

“Over the course of the last year the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department conducted a long-term investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics and firearms from 16 Ivy Place Norwalk,” an NPD news release said. “Investigators identified Tylon Dubose as the narcotics and firearms trafficker. As a result of the investigation seven arrest warrants were issued for Dubose and a search warrant was issued for his residence.”

After Dubose was arrested at home, Special Services, with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team, searched the residence, police said.

Police said Dubose was charged with:

Six counts of Possession of Controlled Substance

Five counts of Sale of Narcotics

One count of Sale of more than ½ oz of Cocaine

One count of Carrying Pistol without Permit

One count of Possession of Stolen a Firearm

Two counts of Illegal Transfer of Firearm

Two counts of Firearms Trafficking

Two counts of Illegal Sale of Large Capacity Magazine

One count Illegal Alteration of Firearm

Total Court Set Bond was $6,753,000. His court date was Thursday.