NPD arrests Norwalker in Friday afternoon SoNo stabbing

Gregory Goldstein, 26, of 16 Donna Drive. (Norwalk Police Department)

A Norwalk man is accused of stabbing another man Friday afternoon in South Norwalk and inflicting serious injuries. Westport Police helped Connecticut state troopers quickly apprehend him in Interstate 95 after Norwalk Police developed a description of his escape vehicle, a news release said.

Arrested: Gregory Goldstein, 26, of 16 Donna Drive, Apartment 39, Norwalk

Gregory Goldstein, 26, of 16 Donna Drive, Apartment 39, Norwalk Charges: Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree Bond: $500,000

$500,000 Court Date: May 9

Police were called to 129 South Main St. at 3 p.m. Friday for the report of a man stabbed and, arriving in less than a minute, found the victim being treated by a bystander, the news release said. Norwalk Paramedics transported him to Norwalk Hospital by for serious injuries.

Meanwhile, officers canvassed witnesses.

Detectives arrived recovered multiple items of evidentiary value, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, police said. Goldstein was identified as the assailant, who had left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan. The description of the minivan was circulated with area law enforcement agencies, according to police.

At 7:35 p.m., a Trooper from the Connecticut State Police Troop G barracks spotted the van and followed it on I-95, police said. Westport Police helped stop the van, in which Goldstein was a passenger. He was detained by officers on scene and Norwalk Police soon took custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Akeem Bryce at (203) 854-3011 or [email protected].