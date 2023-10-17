NPD arrests smoke/vape shop worker

A Norwalk woman was arrested Thursday in the Norwalk Police Department’s ongoing investigation into Smoke/Vape shops that sell Cannabis without a Cannabis license, a news release said.
Arrested: Odette Rosario, 55, of 79 Cedar St.
Charges: Possession of Cannabis w/intent to sell, Possession of Cannabis (over 1 kilo) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interfering w/an officer
Court date: Oct. 26
Norwalk Police Special Services Division along with the State of Connecticut Consumer Protection Drug Control Division members executed a search and seizure warrant at the Smoke House vape shop, located at 108 Connecticut Ave., the release said. Investigators seized:
- Several Hundred products that contained illegal levels of THC
- Over 1 kilo (2.28lbs) of marijuana packaged in large freezer bags, plastic containers, plastic vials and packaging with misleading labels affixed to them
- Approximately $1,500 in U.S. currency
“The Norwalk Police Department remains committed to the investigation of retail smoke shops who continue to sell illegal marijuana products,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said in the release. “The unregulated sale of marijuana in smoke shops and small retail presents a significant public safety issue by selling these products. I would like to thank the commitment and perseverance of the investigators of the Special Services division.”
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
