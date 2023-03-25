NPD arrests two in after-hours stabbing at Norwalk High School

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk youth suffered life threatening injuries when he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack Friday evening on the Norwalk High School football field, Norwalk Police said. Two men were arrested, one of them accused of an unprovoked assault on another youth.

In a statement, Norwalk Public Schools said, “We want to remind families that this incident occurred after school hours and the individuals involved were not at Norwalk High School for any school-related events.”

Police were called to the stabbing at 5 p.m., Lt. Joseph Dinho said. Patrol officers aided the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. The juvenile was sent to Norwalk Hospital.

Officers learned that “two adult non-student males” had been loitering on the adjacent Naramake Elementary School basketball courts, according to Dinho. Officers were told that one of them, 21-year-old Tyllis Gay, had approached a boy playing on the court and punched him in the face. Dior Sebastian Bell, also 21, had stabbed a youth, Dinho said. Both alleged assailants had fled the scene.

Officers found Gay nearby and he engaged them in a foot pursuit, Dinho said. They quickly apprehended him and then found a knife in the vicinity.

Bell was found on Strawberry Hill Avenue and taken into custody, according to Dinho.

Arrested:

Dior Sebastian Bell, 21, of 329 Strawberry Hill Ave.

Charges : Assault First, Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, and Loitering in or About School Grounds.

: Assault First, Conspiracy to Commit Assault First, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. Bond : $100,000

: $100,000 Court Date: March 31

Arrested:

Tyllis Gay, 21, of 138 Strawberry Hill Ave.

Charges : Conspiracy to Commit Assault First Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Loitering in or About School Grounds.

: Conspiracy to Commit Assault First Degree, Assault Third Degree, and Loitering in or About School Grounds. Bond : $50,000

: $50,000 Court date: March 31

“Norwalk Public Schools applauds the Norwalk Police Department for their swift action in this case. We will continue to support their investigation moving forward,” the district said in a statement. “…The Norwalk Public Schools Crisis Intervention Team will be available at Norwalk High School on Sunday to provide social and emotional support for students, staff and the community. The Crisis Intervention Team will remain at the school throughout next week to provide ongoing support for staff and students.”

Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111

anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011

information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com

website: Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.