NPD beefing up Norwalk Police oversight, upgrading vehicle tracking devices

NORWALK, Conn. — Following two alleged incidents of on-duty misconduct by police, including one resulting in the warrant arrest of two officers, the Norwalk Police Dept. is expanding oversight of its sworn personnel.

Included is the addition of a second lieutenant in the Professional Standards Division, in the newly created position of Compliance and Accountability Officer.

The department also will be upgrading a system that identifies and maps the location of patrol vehicles.

Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik downplayed the relation between the changes and the recent arrest of two officers.

“We review our policies and procedures on a continuing and ongoing basis,” Kulhawik said. “We review changing laws, new and revised accreditation standards, current events whether here or elsewhere in Connecticut and country as well as network with fellow chiefs to assure we are always maintaining best practices and seeking constant improvement. When an incident or event occurs, we look at it as an opportunity to look to learn from it and see where improvements can be made. Often when closely looking at process or policies unrelated areas are noted and addressed as well.”

Officers Michael DiMeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, were arrested Jan. 4 and charged with second degree larceny and reckless endangerment. Laudano was also charged with risk of injury to a child.

Police say they were drinking while on duty Oct. 9 and pretending to respond to calls that were assigned to them. They were found in a hotel room early Oct. 10, still on duty, after Laudano’s patrol SUV was located based on information transmitted by its Automatic Vehicle Locating system (AVL), the affidavit states. DiMeglio’s car was also parked at the hotel, but the AVL was not functional.

None of the department’s changes were “specific and only related to the arrests,” Kulhawik said.

In addition, the department has been investigating its own due to allegations made by State Sen. Bob Duff (D-25), who said he was treated rudely and disrespectfully, spat at and bullied, during a July visit to police headquarters.

Lt. Paul Resnick, a nearly 28-year member of the department, was appointed Jan 1. to the role of Compliance and Accountability Officer and reports to Deputy Chief Susan Zecca, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Joseph Dinho.

Resnick did not answer an email seeking comment.

“The compliance position is fulltime and is part of Professional Standards,” Kulhawik said.

Professional Standards is often known as Internal Affairs in other police departments. Lt. Thomas Roncinske is the division’s commander.

Kulhawik said the groundwork for Resnick’s new role was laid in November.

“The Compliance and Accountability position had been in discussion for some time amongst myself and my deputy chiefs, but it required a change in the Table of Organization which was approved by the Police Commission to take effect January 1st. We felt that the ever increasing demands being placed on the current personnel in Professional Standards required additional personnel,” Kulhawik wrote. “We have seen a large increase in FOI requests in regards to reports as well as body camera video. With the addition of dash cams coming as result of the Police Accountability Bill we felt it was time to add manpower and at the same time increase oversight and accountability of all operations and technology.”

Kulhawik described this as having been done in plain sight, but you wouldn’t know it. The move was made at the Nov. 18 Police Commission meeting, where “table of organization” was not on the agenda nor was it discussed.

“The Commission approved a Lieutenant promotion which was what was required to change the TO and add the position. It was on the agenda,” Kulhawik said.

Dinho was promoted to Lieutenant after an executive session, with no comment made, 5.5 weeks after DiMeglio and Laudano were relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave, and an investigation begun.

Police union approval of the new police accountability position is not required, Kulhawik said.

“The Chief and the Commissioners saw fit to make the position and it’s their prerogative,” said Lt. David O’Connor, president of Police Union Local 1727. “They felt the need for it, and we are fine with it.”

Dash cams, new AVL vendor

Kulhawik said the City is seeking a new vendor for the AVL system that allowed police to track down Laudano on Oct. 10, because there have been “issues.” The department is also looking to buy dash cams for its vehicles as well as technology to marry the dash cams to the body cams every officer wears. This would mean that when one camera comes on, the other one does also.

It’s possible there may be equipment that turns on the cameras when the officer draws a firearm.

“The dash cams are being mandated by law and no change was specific and only related to the arrests,” Kulhawik said.

The police accountability bill passed by the legislature last summer requires dashboard cameras in police patrol vehicles.

Kulhawik said the AVL tech is the “one specific issue we found directly related” to the incident involving Laudano and DiMeglio.

“{O}ur current AVL (Automatic Vehicle Location) system was not adequate,” Kulhawik wrote. “Several vehicles were not reporting, however, the system had no way of alerting us to this and only after we began reviewing data did we learn of these various issues. As a result we made some immediate changes/improvements and are working on an upgrade to replace the system.”

Norwalk Police have recently been conducting hourly roll calls via their dispatch radio. These have evolved lately to include officers responding with their location:

Dispatcher: “One-Bravo.”

Officer: “One-Bravo, Connecticut Avenue.”

Kulhawik said, “We reinstated hourly radio checks during the overnight shift, as we found that due to the Pandemic and bars closed and traffic much lighter during the overnight hours, call volume has decreased. The checks serve as a way to improve officer safety since radio traffic is so limited.”