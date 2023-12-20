Quantcast
NPD charges NY woman with promoting prostitution

By


HongMin Wang, 58, of Flushing, N.Y. (Norwalk Police Department)

A New York woman was arrested Monday by Norwalk Police Special Service officers conducting an operation regarding prostitution, a news release said.

After receiving numerous complaints, police executed a search and seizure warrant at Healthy Spa, located at 99 New Canaan Ave., the release said.

Arrested: HongMin Wang, 58, of 3324 Parsons Boulevard, Apt. 6J, Flushing, N.Y.

Date of Arrest: Dec. 18

Charges: Prostituting Persons 16 and Over, Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, Permitting Prostitution

Bond: $2,500

Court Date: Jan. 3

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

