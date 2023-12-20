NPD charges NY woman with promoting prostitution

HongMin Wang, 58, of Flushing, N.Y. (Norwalk Police Department)

A New York woman was arrested Monday by Norwalk Police Special Service officers conducting an operation regarding prostitution, a news release said.

After receiving numerous complaints, police executed a search and seizure warrant at Healthy Spa, located at 99 New Canaan Ave., the release said.

Arrested: HongMin Wang, 58, of 3324 Parsons Boulevard, Apt. 6J, Flushing, N.Y. Date of Arrest: Dec. 18 Charges: Prostituting Persons 16 and Over, Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, Permitting Prostitution Bond: $2,500 Court Date: Jan. 3