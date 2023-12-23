NPD cites six of seven vape shops

Norwalk Police Officers, continuing the department’s crackdown on the illegal sale of tobacco and vaping products to minors, recently did spot checks of seven Norwalk establishments and found only one in compliance with regulations, according to a news release.
At the other six locations, state infractions with fines were issued to the violators responsible for the Illegal Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to a Minor, according to police:
- AAA Smokeshop: 168 Main St.
- Amir Thabet of 25 New Main St., Haverstraw, N.Y.
- Violations: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor and Second Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Smokey Bear SoNo: 43 North Main St.
- Jaelan Sajous of 51 Maher Drive, Norwalk
- Violation: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Exxon Gas Station: 452 Westport Ave.
- Lilian Lewis of 9 High Noon Road, Weston
- Violations: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor and Second Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Mohegan Smoke Shop: 84 North Main St.
- Yassin Adwan of 615 North Ave., Bridgeport
- Violation: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Mohegan Smoke Shop: 6 Belden Ave.
- Shakeel Mohammed of 20 Edlie Ave., Norwalk
- Violation: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Smokehouse One: 108 Connecticut Ave.
- Brandon Rodriguez of 14 Chapel St. Apt. 2, Norwalk
- Violations: Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor and Second Sale of Nicotine/Tobacco to Minor
- Vapewise: 203 Liberty Square
- Employees were in compliance, no violations noted.
The fine for a first- time offense is $300 and a second offense carries a fine of $750, the news release said.
“In response to the ongoing concerns and complaints, and in an effort to keep vaping products and tobacco out of the hands of minors, the Special Services Division will continue to monitor Norwalk businesses to ensure compliance with State and City Regulations,” it said.
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
