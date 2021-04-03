NPD crack down, spay/neuter drive, cooking classes, riverfront cleanup, yard waste pickups

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

NPD enforcement underway

“If you text and drive, you will pay,” said Norwalk Police Department (NPD) Sgt. Sofia Gulino in a press release announcing an impending Norwalk crackdown on distracted drivers. “Starting April 1st, our Norwalk community will see a highly visible and increased enforcement presence on our roadways. Our focus is on safety. Our officers will be stopping and ticketing any drivers who text while driving and endanger the public.”

The special patrols will be paid for by federal funds which Connecticut qualifies for by strongly enforcing tough distracted driving laws.

A ticket will cost $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation. Drivers under 18 may have their license privileges suspended and incur a $175 license restoration fee plus court costs. Points will accrue regardless of age.

Between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In Connecticut in 2019, more than 6,600 crashes were attributed to distracted driving.

“Enforcing texting and driving laws is a critical priority for our department,” Gulino said.

Friends of Animals announces annual spay/neuter campaign

“Prevent a litter!” is the watchword of Darien-based Friends of Animals (FoA) annual spay/neuter campaign, taking place this month according to a press release. Recognizing that euthanasia of unwanted homeless pets kills more cats and dogs than any other lethal occurrence, FoA sponsors a low-cost nationwide certificate program whereby a network of roughly 850 veterinarians spay or neuter more than 25,000 dogs and cats annually, surpassing 2.8 million procedures to date.

FoA states that 6 million dogs and cats wind up in America’s animal shelters every year due to neglect, abandonment, and various tragedies. And while the number of cats and dogs euthanized in U.S. shelters dropped from approximately 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.5 million in 2020, “the population of homeless animals is still so large that no one should be risking an unwanted litter,” FoA president Priscilla Feral said. “Adopt, don’t shop. Then contact FoA to get a spay/neuter certificate to prevent your new four-legged family member from having a litter. It’s the humane, sensible way to keep animals off the streets.”

Info is at friendsofanimals.org or by calling(800) 631- 7387.

Founded and led by women, FoA has worked to protect domestic animals since 1957.

Vanessa Young cooking classes

Cooking instructor/writer Vanessa Young, whose website Thirsty Radish offers a plethora of creative recipes, will hold forth in a three-part online series according to a press release from sponsor Norwalk Public Library. Each installment runs from noon-1 p.m.

Tuesday April 13: “Simplify Weekly Meal Planning”

Tuesday May 4: “Cooking with Herbs, From the Garden to the Table

Tuesday June 8: “Summer Salads–Beautiful and Delicious Ways to Enjoy the Summer Harvest”

Coming from a long line of kitchen professionals, Young has contributed to many publications, including At Home New Jersey, Prick of the Spindle, The Monarch Review, Ginosko Literary Review, and Black Heart Magazine.

Separate registration for each installment is required by emailing Library Information Services Director Cynde Bloom Lahey, at, [email protected]

Volunteer to help clean up the Norwalk River

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the bend in the Norwalk River along the Harbor Loop Trail, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday April 10 rain or shine, according to a press release. In case of thunderstorms, the rain date is Sun. April 11. To participate, come to Norwalk River Rowing Docks, located at 1 Moody’s Lane, wearing waterproof shoes, long pants, work gloves and a face mask. Bring a reusable water bottle.

The cleanup is sponsored by Norwalk River Watershed Association, Norwalk River Rowing, Skip the Plastic Norwalk, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, The Maritime Aquarium, Norwalkability, Norwalk 2.0, Cleaner CT Coalition, and Orca

Address your questions to [email protected] or (877) NWRA-INFO. Learn about the Norwalk River Watershed Association at Home – Norwalk River Watershed Association.

Norwalk Yard Waste news

Yard waste will be picked up once in April and once in May from Norwalk residences that get City garbage collection, according to a press release.

If your garbage day is Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, put out the yard waste by 6 a.m. Monday April 5 and Monday May 3. The trucks will make only one pass during those weeks.

If your garbage day is Thursday or Friday, put out the yard waste by 6 a.m. Monday April 12 and Monday May 10. Again, the trucks will make only one pass during those weeks.

Yard waste guidelines:

The yard waste must be in brown paper leaf bags, or garbage cans with no lids, or open-top cardboard boxes.

Brush must be tied in bundles, maximum 4 foot length and 6 inch diameter.

Weight limit is 25 pounds for bags of yard waste and 50 pounds for cans or bundles of brush.

Plastic bags won’t be picked up, nor will loose piles of brush and leaves, rocks, soil, and sand.

Logs and stumps won’t be picked up. Bring them to the Yard Waste Site at 15 South Smith Street (resident disposal pass is required, and under some circumstances a dumping fee might be charged)

If you think you were skipped over during your assigned week, call Customer Service (203) 854-3200 on the Monday of the following week.

At the Yard Waste Site, 15 South Smith St. spring hours will kick in on Monday April 5.

Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday closed

The scale is closed noon to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.