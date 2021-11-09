NPD faces ‘serious staffing issues’

NORWALK, Conn. – The Norwalk Police Department is “definitely having some serious staffing issues,” Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca said.

With 181 officers authorized, the department is down to 166 sworn officers, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said Monday. The dip is attributed to retirements and resignations, but six recruits are set to enter the police academy in January, according to Deputy Chief James Walsh.

“Additionally, we have a substantial amount of officers who are out on long term injuries or illnesses. That is further complicating our staffing issues. We are actively recruiting right now,” Zecca said Oct. 28.

Officers are being shifted away from the Marine Unit and School Resource Officer (SRO) duty and community policing onto patrol, because, “We need us enough officers on the street to keep the city safe at all times. And that is our first priority,” Zecca said.

“There are times at this point when there are construction jobs, etc., that are going unfilled, because we do not have the stuff to cover it,” she said.

It’s causing a strain on the newest officers, who come into work expected to work their regular shift but then may be asked to stay longer to cover staff shortages, according to Lt. David O’Connor, police union president.

Walsh said it’s always been that way but O’Connor described this as potentially counterproductive, given that this generation thinks differently.

“One of the cornerstones of Millennials is they would rather have time away from work than a pay raise. They also don’t anticipate being in the same job for their entire career, they anticipate changing careers midstream,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said some folks are just retiring early but, “some of the people have taken us a little by surprise. I just think some of it, they don’t like the job. They don’t like the environment, some of it, they don’t like police accountability and the added scrutiny that is brought on, or are not cut out for the demands that the job places on you and your family and your social life and your personal life. … When push came to shove, they just didn’t like it.”

One officer had a property management business established and went there, O’Connor said. Another had ventured into buying and flipping homes and went into real estate.

“I don’t know where the other ones are going. I couldn’t tell you they never mentioned it to me,” he said. But, “There’s definitely a difference in the thought process of a Millennial versus a Baby Boomer or Gen X, in the way they see work the way they see benefits, the way they see working conditions. That translates into a different philosophy about work in general.”

The SRO staffing has been cut from eight to three for Norwalk’s 10 public schools and the high schools don’t have dedicated SROs, according to the Rowayton PTA.

“We’re providing additional resources with our patrol staff,” Zecca said. “So if a patrol officer who’s patrolling that area has time, they’re spending time at the school.”

NPD has also worked with NPS to have an officer on overtime to make sure there’s always coverage at the schools, she said.

The Marine Unit transfers are just for the winter, Sgt. Greg Scully said.

“We plan to hold a symposium, like an informational session … to try to encourage people to come out and get their questions answered and, and if they’re even thinking about a potential career in law enforcement, so they can meet officers and get, you know, kind of get a feel for what it’s all about,” Zecca said.

It’s scheduled for early December, Kulhawik said.

Walsh said, “manpower is fine right now.”

While he said six recruits are going to the academy in January, he added that it will be 39-40 weeks before “you could have that unit on the road,” given the time for training.

O’Connor said he expects a couple of officers will be leaving by the end of the year. “One I’m fairly certain of, a couple I’m pretty certain of, and I’m not positive,” he said. However, “We are not seeing an influx of lateral people like we used to,” O’Connor said, referring to officers coming from other departments.

Bridgeport Officers Mario Pericep and Chealsey Ortiz came to Norwalk as “lateral transfers” in June but resigned just one day after they were sworn in, after the public questioned their backgrounds.

“We used to see a lot of lateral people wanting to come work here, it was a good place to work,” O’Connor said. “That incident sort of cut right to the core of a transferring officers’ security. It’s very hard to get excited about coming here when you’re not sure if you’re going to be summarily dismissed for some past problem that you really didn’t do anything wrong. It was just, you’re ‘past problem-adjacent.’”

Walsh said the department just hired a “lateral” officer.

“There’s been no deterrence. That’s not true,” Walsh said. There have been lateral candidates but they have to take a test, it’s more rigorous since the Pericep/Ortiz issue.

“They are actively recruiting, making offers to people, giving conditional offers to several future candidates to try and try and bring in some new, some new blood,” O’Connor said. “So I’m hoping this is a relatively short-lived process. We didn’t get here overnight and we’re not going to get out of it, overnight. But as long as they’re continuing to recognize that something’s got to get done and we’ll get it fixed. It might take a while, but we’ll get it fixed.”