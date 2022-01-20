Norwalk Deputy Republican Registrar charged with murder

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Police are investigating a death at the home of Republican Deputy Registrar Ellen Wink. Police went to the residence at 11:52 a.m. Thursday on a report of a disturbance and found a deceased man with gunshot wounds, a news release said.

Wink has been charged with murder and held on one $1 million bond, a second news release said. The victim is identified as Kurt Lametta, 54, of 16 Nelson Avenue Norwalk.

Wink was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with criminal mischief first degree, larceny fourth degree and criminal lockout. Patrol Officer Matthew Sauer reported that this stemmed from a landlord/tenant dispute. The complainant said he was renting a room in Wink’s home at 16 Nelson Ave. and that she had locked him out and thrown his belongings in the trash.

Wink told Sauer that the tenant hadn’t paid his rent in a month, Sauer’s report states. She was tired of arguing with him because he was late every month and she’d taken his belongings to the transfer station. The tenant said this was clothes, jewelry and $500 in cash.

Sauer told Wink that she would be charged for not letting him back in the house and she was “adamant that she would have to be arrested then,” Sauer wrote. Wink was given multiple opportunities to allow the tenant back in but “she refused to do so.”

Her bond was set at $2,000.

NancyOnNorwalk obtained the arrest warrant in November. The State judicial website now lists the case as sealed. It’s awaiting deposition with a status hearing expected in April.

Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said it’s likely that a news release will come out this evening with further details regarding today’s death.

“What happened is deeply shocking and unsettling,” wrote Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms. “The Norwalk Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation. They will show us where the facts lead. Our primary concern and thoughts right now are for the families involved.”