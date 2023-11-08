NPD issues Silver Alert

Tania Hernandez. (Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police have issued a Silver Alert for Tania Hernandez, who is described as a 43-year-old woman, approximately 5’ 2” tall, weighing 100 pounds with brownish red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green or black jacket, khaki skirt and sneakers. Hernandez suffers from medical conditions and was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 7.

If seen, call 911 or 203-854-3113.