NPD issues Silver Alert

Norwalk Police have issued a Silver Alert for Tania Hernandez, who is described as a 43-year-old woman, approximately 5’ 2” tall, weighing 100 pounds with brownish red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green or black jacket, khaki skirt and sneakers. Hernandez suffers from medical conditions and was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 7.
If seen, call 911 or 203-854-3113.
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
