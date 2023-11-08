NPD looks for two suspects in robbery

Norwalk Police Detectives seek to identify the two men above in connection with an Aug. 3 robbery.
The victim was attempting to sell an item via the Internet and the suspect attempted to physically take it after offering fake currency, a news release said. The suspect then indicated he had a weapon before fleeing the scene.
A similar incident happened Oct. 25 in Danielson, involving the same suspects, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Taylor at (203)-854-3183 or email [email protected].
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
