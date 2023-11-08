Quantcast
NPD looks for two suspects in robbery

By


(Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police Detectives seek to identify the two men above in connection with an Aug. 3 robbery.

The victim was attempting to sell an item via the Internet and the suspect attempted to physically take it after offering fake currency, a news release said. The suspect then indicated he had a weapon before fleeing the scene.

A similar incident happened Oct. 25 in Danielson, involving the same suspects, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Taylor at (203)-854-3183 or email [email protected].

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

