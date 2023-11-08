NPD looks for two suspects in robbery

(Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police Detectives seek to identify the two men above in connection with an Aug. 3 robbery.

The victim was attempting to sell an item via the Internet and the suspect attempted to physically take it after offering fake currency, a news release said. The suspect then indicated he had a weapon before fleeing the scene.

A similar incident happened Oct. 25 in Danielson, involving the same suspects, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Taylor at (203)-854-3183 or email [email protected].