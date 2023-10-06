NPD offers Citizen Police Academy

(Contributed)

Get an inside look at Norwalk Police Department operations by enrolling in the Norwalk Citizen Police Academy 2023. Starting on Tuesday Oct. 10, a total of 10 sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 until 9 p.m. at Police Headquarters, located at 1 Monroe St. in SoNo. Attendees will tour the building, meet NYPD brass, and ride in the police car with an on-duty officer.

You must be a Norwalk resident aged 18 and up, and you’ll be subject to a background check. Apply by email to [email protected].