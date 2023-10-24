NPD offers gun buyback Saturday

You can exchange your guns for gift cards at the 3rd Annual “Keep Kids Safe Connecticut Statewide Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway” this Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Norwalk Police Headquarters, located at 1 Monroe St. Your anonymity is assured – no questions will be asked, and no ID is needed. All guns must be transported in your car’s trunk. Ammunition must be enclosed in a separate bag.

Attendees showing a valid gun permit will be eligible to receive a free pin code gun safe while supplies last.

Your gift card’s value will be determined as follows:

$25 gift cards for single and double (Derringer-style) handguns and any type of black powder guns.

$50 gift cards for rifles and shotguns (no newly sawed-off shotguns).

$100 gift cards for pistol and revolver handguns.

$200 gift cards for assault weapons (per Connecticut summary of gun laws and as determined by officers).

Inoperable guns, BB guns, and ammunition will be welcome, but won’t qualify for a gift card.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said, “The Norwalk Police Department values the partnership with the Newtown Action Alliance, the Wilton Quaker Organization, and Stew Leonard’s in providing funding and spearheading the Gun Buyback at the Norwalk Police Department. This event gives the residents an opportunity to surrender unwanted firearms and rifles. Whenever a firearm is turned over for destruction, it eliminates the potential of any harm it may cause and increases overall public safety.”

Mayor Rilling said, “We encourage folks to come to the City of Norwalk’s Gun Buyback and Gun Safe Giveaway Day to bring their unwanted guns in exchange for a gift card. This is an easy way to help reduce the number of guns in our community that could potentially do harm to a loved one or innocent child. As a city, the safety and well-being of our residents is our top concern. For the benefit of the community, we believe it’s important to work together to remove unwanted weapons safely from people’s homes while promoting gun safety and safe firearm storage practices.”

Learn about the Newtown Action Alliance & Ethan Miller Song Foundation’s “Keep Kids Safe” campaign at The Campaign to Keep Kids Safe — Newtown Action Alliance Foundation.