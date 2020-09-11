NPD officers behavior unacceptable and reprehensible

As elected officials and a candidate from the City of Norwalk, CT, we are shocked by the recent behaviors exhibited by some members of the Norwalk Police force following a meeting at the headquarters with Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.

We teach our young children to respect law enforcement and to trust the women and men in blue who are sworn to “protect and serve” our residents. We also tell them that upholding and enforcing the law is their prime responsibility. Respecting diversity and differences of opinion during “civil” discourse is an inalienable right, not just a privilege.

Regardless of the number of officers involved, how far the spittle landed from Senator Duff’s feet, what political party you belong to, or whether you voted for him at all, he is a duly elected leader and any attempt to intimidate is unacceptable and reprehensible behavior. This is true for anyone, including sworn police officers in uniform and on-duty.

We expect a swift and objective examination of the facts, followed by appropriate disciplinary actions for all involved.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff has devoted the last 18 years of his life to serving and protecting the quality of life for all Norwalk residents. Public service should be rewarded, not denigrated.

We take Chief Kulhawik at his word that he is conducting a full and thorough investigation of the incident. This is not simply about what we expect as Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff’s colleagues, but what the community at large expects – and deserves. Our entire community benefits when we hold every member of that community to the highest standard possible.

Lucy Dathan

Representative District 142

Chris Perone

Representative District 137

Travis Simms

Representative District 140

Stephanie Thomas

Democratic Candidate, Representative District 143