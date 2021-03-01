NPD said to have been busy in January

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police wrote more speeding tickets in January, Deputy Chief James Walsh said. With 176 sworn personnel, the department had five patrolling vacancies. There were 150.25 sick days used and 73 workmen’s comp days.

Walsh gave the report at Monday’s Police Commission meeting, where Norwalk Police Officer Russell Ouellette was named officer of the month.

There were 167 criminal arrests in January and 4,639 calls for service, Walsh said. Three officers were on extended workmen’s compensation leave; two new officers were sworn in and one officer is on a leave of absence.

Special Services ‘had a busy month’

The Special Services unit opened 39 investigations, continued the vaping investigations begun in December and assisted federal authorities in pursuing leads related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walsh said. They also helped the F.B.I. arrest a Norwalk resident on a RICO indictment. This was “more or less an incident out of Bridgeport,” “involving a shooting that occurred two years ago,” that “really didn’t involve any local nexus to Norwalk violence.”

A federal grand jury in New Haven charged “four Bridgeport men with conspiring to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, including drug trafficking, murder and attempted murder,” a Jan. 21 Department of Justice press release said. Trevon Wright, 19, also known as “Tre,” is the Norwalk resident, Walsh said Thursday. The press release lists Wright as having been involved in three shootings, including one that resulted in a death.

Walsh told the Police Commission that Officer Kyle Lipeika was “quite busy” following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, assisting the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) by following up “various leads of intelligence throughout, not only Norwalk, but Southwestern Connecticut.”

The vaping investigations resulted in five Norwalk retail outlets being found out of compliance, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said in a Jan. 22 press release. They were:

Vapewise, located at 203 Liberty Square

Employee Ali Naji Murshad Al Sadi Abdullah of 38 Triangle St., Danbury

Charge: Sale or Delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor

Fine: $500 (the fourth violation in less than 30 days).

Mohegan Smoke Shop, located at 82-84 North Main St.

Employee-Yassin Adrian of 102 Springdale St., Bridgeport

Charge: Sale or Delivery of electronic nicotine to a minor

Fine: $ 250 (the second violation in less than 30 days).

Tropical Grocery, located at 79 Cedar St.

Charge: Sale of alcohol to a minor

Referral to State of CT Liquor Commission

World Of Beverages, located at 295 Main Ave.

Charge: Sale of alcohol to a minor

Referral to State of CT Liquor Commission

Cibao, located at 39 Harbor Ave.

Charge: Sale of alcohol to a minor

Referral to State of CT Liquor Commission

“We’ve had a few vape shops open up all throughout town, several more, so we’re going to continue our enforcement of those for underage sales which seems to be significant,” Walsh said to the Police Commission. “And hopefully sending the message out there to stop the underage sales of vaping and other products.”

Special Victims, speeding tickets

The Special Victims Unit “remained busy” with 33 open cases, Walsh said. “They did resolve a 17-year-old runaway who had took the family car, and they located in Pennsylvania. And they continued several ongoing other investigations within the unit.”

The Traffic Unit “saw a change in command,” with Sgt. Sal Calise and Lt Joseph Dinho now in charge and some other officers transferred in, Walsh said, naming Officer Edgar Gonzalez and Officer Bruce Lavallo.

“Some of our enforcement has definitely picked back up. In the month of January, there was 317 infractions issued compared to 79 the previous month,” Walsh said. “We were concentrating on speeding in some of our high complaint areas, West Rocks, East Rocks, East Avenue, and also did a lot of intersections for stop signs, Ward and Union. We’re identifying different areas where the residents make complaints, and putting a lot of selective enforcement out there.”

Speed trailers and road signs are being repaired, he said. They’ll be “out there” and collecting data as well.

Of the 317 citations, “‘traveling too fast’ was number one with 79 infractions issued throughout the city,” he said. “And then ‘stop sign and other,’ which is 66.”

Mayor Harry Rilling noted that there was one noise complaint. He predicted those would increase in the spring.

Compliments

In keeping with recent protocol, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik read positive letters the department has received. For starters, he mentioned Officer Hector Delgado’s toy drive to benefit the Carver Center. Delgado was thanked for going above and beyond, Kulhawik said. Also, an officer was thanked for installing a car seat.

A resident spotted Officer Mark Suda stop his patrol car and pick up a bag of garbage that was in the road, Kulhawik said. “She just thought it was a minor thing, but you want to acknowledge that he went out of his way to do that. He could have just driven by.”

A resident called dispatch and asked if the fire department could go to the drug store and pick-up needed medications during a heavy snowstorm, and instead a police officer was dispatched, Kulhawik said. “She was very thankful, and was surprised that would happen.”

Finally, a letter writer thanked five officers for their skill in handling an emotionally disturbed person, “the excellent job they did de-escalating the situation, calming people down and communicating in a safe manner,” Kulhawik said. “The situation was remedied without any major issues.”

“I know we train our officers, extensive training on dealing with emotionally disturbed individuals. We know that nationwide when sometimes an officer deals with an emotionally disturbed individual the outcome isn’t always that great, and there’s always potential for a problem,” Rilling said.

Ouellette

Ouellette is assigned to community policing and the West Avenue corridor, and “he’s taken it upon himself to really immerse himself in that area especially the issues at the (SoNo Collection), and with mall staff,” to the point that Ouellette checks incident logs when he’s off duty, Kulhawik said. So when Ouellette noticed two people had been arrested for an assault at the mall, he checked the report and learned that a third person was not identified and arrested, then he set out to catch that someone. And did.

“This was all done strictly from his own initiatives and on his own, which was really nice to see it’s really truly taken an interest in his area and going above and beyond,” Kulhawik said. “So we wanted to make sure we recognize that as also the month for January, this was pointed out to us by Sergeant Calise.”