NPD searches vape shop, arrests man

By


(Norwalk Police Department)
Jellion Carrion, 30, of 114 Scribner Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

Numerous complaints alleging marijuana being sold without a license and vape products being sold to minors resulted in an arrest Wednesday in Liberty Square, Norwalk Police said.

NPD Special Service Officers, assisted by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division, executed a search warrant at Vapesmart vape shop, police said. According to the report, investigators seized:

  • 187.25 grams of marijuana packaged in pouches and film canisters for resale
  • Several hundred products containing greater levels than the legal limit of THC
  • Approximately $900 in U.S. currency

Jellion Carrion, 30, of 114 Scribner Ave. was arrested.

  • Charges: Possession of over 5 ounces of cannabis not properly locked or stored and illegal sale/ manufacture of cannabis
  • Bond: $1,000
  • Court date: Oct. 11

“The investigation into illegal sales of marijuana and hallucinogens is ongoing,” the news release said. “In addition to being illegal and addictive, marijuana with high levels of THC is associated with a decrease in IQ points, increased anxiety and psychosis, developing schizophrenia, and other long-term issues, particularly in teens and young adults (National Institute on Drug Abuse). If you know of anybody who needs assistance or treatment related to the use of marijuana or other drugs, our community partners can provide assistance: www.thenorwalkpartnership.org or www.positivedirections.org.”

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    1. Skip Hagerty

      This is why we need dispensaries, even some with drive-up windows, in the city. Unlike dastardly vape shops, these new, legal pot stores will certainly post signs warning customers that, in addition to being addictive, marijuana with high levels of THC is associated with a decrease in IQ points, increased anxiety and psychosis, developing schizophrenia, and other long-term issues. Problem solved.

