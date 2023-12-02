NPD seeks burglary/fraud suspects

Norwalk Police detectives seek to identify the people in the above photo in connection to the Nov. 8 burglaries of several motor vehicles, they said.
The suspects burglarized several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue and then used the car owner’s identifications to cash more than $30,000 in fraudulent checks, police said. The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Luis Serrano by telephone at 203-54-3186, or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips may be shared using any of these methods:
Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111 Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011 Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)
