NPD seeks burglary/fraud suspects

(Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police detectives seek to identify the people in the above photo in connection to the Nov. 8 burglaries of several motor vehicles, they said.

The suspects burglarized several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue and then used the car owner’s identifications to cash more than $30,000 in fraudulent checks, police said. The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Luis Serrano by telephone at 203-54-3186, or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips may be shared using any of these methods: