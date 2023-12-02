Quantcast

NPD seeks burglary/fraud suspects

By


(Norwalk Police Department)

Norwalk Police detectives seek to identify the people in the above photo in connection to the Nov. 8 burglaries of several motor vehicles, they said.

The suspects burglarized several vehicles parked on Muller Avenue and then used the car owner’s identifications to cash more than $30,000 in fraudulent checks, police said. The suspects were seen operating a white Subaru Ascent.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Luis Serrano by telephone at 203-54-3186, or by email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips may be shared using any of these methods:

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Comments

    Leave a Reply

    sponsored advertisement

    https://vimeo.com/869933285
    Advertisement


    Donate today!

    We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

    Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

    Make a donation
    Advertisement


    Popular Stories

    The forgotten reasons behind CT’s ban on new gasoline car sales

    Read More

    Norwalk offers Wall Street holiday celebration Saturday

    The Norwalk Green: A Community Space

    Report: Southwest Connecticut Commuters Bring Jobs, Income to the Region

    NPS town hall generates feedback for Estrella’s upcoming budget decisions

    Advertisement


    Recent Comments