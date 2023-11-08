NPD seeks witnesses to hit-and-run accident

Norwalk Police seek witnesses to a Tuesday morning South Norwalk accident, in which a pedestrian was injured.

Norwalk Combined Dispatch received reports of an evading motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Madison Street at 5 a.m. Tuesday, a news release said. Officers arriving at the scene found a victim who’d been hit by the vehicle, and he was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski said he could not release any information related to the victim’s condition.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Fitzmaurice by calling 203-854-3180, or by email at [email protected].