NPD set to outsource school crossing guards

NORWALK, Conn. — All Norwalk school crossing guards are going to be privatized, Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh told the BET.

“The problem with our current school crossing guard program is that most of these individuals are older and retired,” Walsh said. “They work for about an hour, hour and a half in the afternoon, an hour and a half, maybe in the morning. So when the weather is inclement, if it’s too hot, too cold, or they’re not feeling well, they’re always calling out sick.”

One of the major recommendations in last year’s efficiency study was to privatize school crossing guards, he said.

Evergreen Solutions’ efficiency study, on page 179, cites the Norwalk Police Department’s practice of having patrol officers fill vacant school crossing guard positions as being “not an efficient and effective utilization of patrol personnel” that reduces the department’s “coverage and response capabilities” to “life critical and urgent incidents.” Officers are also paid at a higher rate than crossing guards.

As an action plan, Evergreen recommends that NPD “should collaborate with school personnel, parents and other relevant community groups to identify potential solutions to the issue.” This should result in “significant savings based on the difference between the salary and benefits provided to a Crossing Guard and a Sworn Officer.”

Last year’s budget for school crossing guards was at $184,000 and “at the last minute, Norwalk Public Schools increased our locations by three school crossing intersections. So we actually had to go out and hire three additional school crossing guards last year, in which it raised the price to about $240,000,” Walsh said March 8 at a Board of Estimate and Taxation budget review.

The new program is budgeted at $386,000, he said.

Every morning and afternoon, Norwalk patrol officers are pulled from their regular duties to cover crossing guards who are out, he said. Many times, the afternoon officers go past their 4 p.m. shift end so they’re being paid overtime.

“It’s probably in $20,000 to $30,000 in hidden cost that we’re paying in overtime for school crossing guards every single day,” Walsh said. “…. We’re pulling three to four, sometimes five, officers off a shift during day shift and it always happens at shift change.”

Through a RFP (request for proposals) process, NPD “found a company who will completely privatize the school crossing guard program,” Walsh said. “… They have their own employees, they train them, they equip them. They replace them if they have if they have someone calling out sick…. It gets taken out of our hands.”

Three companies responded to the RFP, he said. All City’s proposal was the best and, “I did call a few other municipalities that have privatized school crossing guards. And they say it’s a wonderful initiative.”