NPD warns of traffic due to Oyster Fest; Art Space advertises classes

Oyster Festival traffic alert

Art Space classes start Monday

Norwalk motorists should expect traffic delays in East Norwalk and SoNo this weekend stemming from the Oyster Festival taking place Friday through Sunday. The Norwalk Police Department warns that East Avenue from Seaview Avenue to Van Zant Street will be northbound only from Friday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m. Also, Seaview Avenue will be closed from Fort Point Street to East Avenue during the festival’s hours.

Art Space

Free after-school art classes offering hands-on experience for students ages 13-18 will be conducted at The Norwalk Art Space, in an eight-week semester starting Monday Sept. 13th. Participating students’ artwork will be shown in the Art Space’s main gallery Dec. 4 through 11.

Classes and instructors:

Foundations in Acrylic Painting/Lorena Sferlazza

Mixed Media and Collage/Remy Sosa

Writing, Drawing and Sculpture/Francisco Mandujano

Broad Sculpture and Drawing/Emily Teall

The instructors are the Art Space’s Resident Artists, supervised by Artistic and Educational Director Duvian Montoya and Co-Educational Director Darcy Hicks.