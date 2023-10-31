NPL employee killed in hit-and-run accident

Dawn Kravarik. (Contributed)

Dawn Kravarik, a lifelong Norwalk resident who worked at the Norwalk Public Library for 36 years, died Saturday evening in a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bayne Street and East Rocks Road, a news release said.

Police were called at 6:06 p.m. and found that Kravarik, 58, and another person were riding a motorcycle when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, the release said. Both victims were transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital.

“The Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit assumed the investigation and quickly identified the vehicle. With the assistance of the Wilton Police Department, the vehicle was located, and a person of interest was identified,” the release said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Serrano at 203-854- 3186 or Lserrano @norwalkct.gov.

In a statement, Mayor Harry Rilling said Kravarik was a dedicated library employee who worked as Accounting Clerk. “Dawn was known as a compassionate and kind employee who always put her community first through her decades of service to the library. This great loss is felt throughout our library, City Hall and entire community. I’m sending my deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris called Kravarik a “Norwalk Public Library staple.”

“The Norwalk Public Library family is still coming to terms with this great loss. My heart goes out to all of her family as they mourn the loss of an incredible individual,” Harris is quoted as saying.

Kravarik “enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling to the mountains, motorcycling with her husband and friends, and nurturing her vast indoor garden. Her family was the absolute center of her world, and she cherished every moment with them,” her obituary states.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at VFW Post 399 in Westport. For more information, click here.