NPL offers sleep tips for teens 

(Rebecca Randall)

If you’re a teenager in grade 7 through 12 seeking to sleep more restfully and restoratively, come to a free presentation “Sleep Tips for Teens” conducted by stress management expert Wendy Hurwitz, M.D., from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at Norwalk Public Library, located at 1 Belden Ave.  According to a news release, pizza and cupcakes will be served courtesy of outpatient mental health provider High Focus Treatment Center. Teens from every town are welcome.

A United Nations guest speaker and former ABC News medical researcher, Hurwitz has helped New York City firefighters, various Fortune 500 company employees, and others enhance their energy and vitality to meet the challenges inherent in their lives.

You need to register at Sleep Tips for Teens on November 16, 6pm (google.com) or by calling (203) 899-2780, and you’re asked to not wear perfume or cologne so as not to trigger anyone’s allergies.

The program’s coordinators are Norwalk Public Library, Norwalk ACTS and The Norwalk Partnership. 

