NPL showcases National Hispanic Heritage Month observance

Jose Rios-Nino, Jesus Anthony Bravo (President of ACHACT), Anahi Rosini (Argentina poet), Jei Santander (Colombian performer). (Contributed)

Here are pictures from Norwalk Public Library’s recent observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and a link to a video by journalist Luis E. Blanco of Milo Media News in Stamford.

Library Assistant Shelly Yong said, “Special thanks to Soledad Albitres, one of our Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers (GNLV) students who is a professional Peruvian dancer, and to her husband Atilio Albitres, owner of Las Americas Market, for their generous support with providing food, drinks, and a captivating performance. I’d also like to express my gratitude to José Rías, a math teacher in Stamford, and to Carlos Fallaque, who was responsible for the sound equipment. The program’s success was due to them inviting their friends to share the love of their culture with our Norwalk community. I genuinely appreciate all the performers for sharing their talents.

“I also want our Library Director, Sherelle Harris, who taught staff to always include cultures outside of our own in a non-stereotypical way. My work at SoNo Library prepared me to work with the many cultures who are serviced by our GNLV program. I appreciate the diverse cultures in Norwalk and I am blessed to work with so many backgrounds.”

Mayor Harry Rilling, Soledad Albitres (Peru performer), Marlube Huamaní (Peru performer), Wilfredo Arbieto (Peru performer), Lucia Rilling, Lina Arbieto. (Contributed)

Harris said, “Shelly is a remarkable human being. I had nicknames for the SoNo staff I supervised. Shelly’s was bowl of sunshine and people magnet. I think all will agree that she is the perfect person to head the GNLV program as evidenced by the certificate she received from the Association Colombo Hispanic American of Connecticut, Inc. (ACHACT). Literacy Volunteers has had a presence in Norwalk for many years. Literacy Volunteers of Greater Norwalk opened in 1976 at the South Norwalk Library and moved to the Main Library in the early 1980’s after the major addition was completed. It operated as a separate entity, funded by Family Services of Woodfield (FSW), a non-profit social services agency until 2013. Due to funding issues and a national economic change, FSW was no longer able to support the program. Rather than lose or have interruption in services, the program was incorporated into the Library’s operation in 2013 thanks to funding from the Norwalk Public Library Board, then headed by Stan Siegel. The name was changed to Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers at Norwalk Public Library. Mayor Rilling thought the program a worthwhile pursuit. He and the Norwalk Common Council approved a budget increase fiscal year 2014-2015 so that the program could become a permanent library department. It is a free program, non-semester-based program offered to the Greater Norwalk area.”

Officer Nieves, Cecilia Rios-Nino, Angelica Aguilar (Mexico performer), Atilio Albitres (the owner of Las Americas Market), Officer Leiva. (Contributed)

Alfonso Barrientos, Peruvian violinist. (Contributed)

Performers from Columbia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. (Contributed)

Mayor Harry Rilling, police officers and the audience. (Contributed)

Mayor Harry Rilling, Lucia Rilling with Ecuadorian Sanjuanito Dance Group. (Contributed)