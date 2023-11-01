NPL SoNo Branch first floor renovations have begun

The South Norwalk branch library at 10 Washington St. (File photo)

Norwalk Public Library SoNo Branch’s first floor has closed for renovations, according to a news release. Upgrades including new furniture and lighting will be funded with $91,000 of Norwalk’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, a spend approved by the Common Council in 2022.

Reopening is expected by mid-February. Other areas of the SoNo Branch will stay open, including the Community Room on the top level and the Children’s Department on the lower level.

Library Director Sherelle Harris said, “The temporary closure of the SoNo Library’s first floor is due to renovations to improve lighting for better reading and provide upgrades to enhance our patrons’ library experience. The renovations include new furniture in sunlit areas to enhance natural lighting for readers and spaced-out seating in the computer area to promote privacy and enhance health and safety. We took into account the comments made during our 2019 community focus groups. We are very appreciative of Mayor Rilling and the Common Council’s commitment to enhancing the library experience through approved funding for these upgrades. We also thank South Norwalk Electric and Water (SNEW) for their assistance with the lighting upgrades.”

Mayor Rilling said, “Our libraries are among our most treasured community assets, which is why we’ve invested American Rescue Plan Act funding into upgrading our SoNo Library’s lighting and furniture. This is all part of the City of Norwalk’s commitment to enhance our residents’ overall quality of life by making our libraries more accessible, user-friendly and comfortable.”

Meanwhile, the Main Branch Library located at 1 Belden Ave. won’t be affected. Hours there are Monday: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m.– 5:30 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.– 5:30 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Email questions to [email protected], or call (203) 899-2790 ext. 15901. Watch for updates at the Library’s website, http://norwalkpl.org.