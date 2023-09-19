Quantcast

NPL to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By


(Contributed)

National Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated in several free Norwalk Public Library events, according to a news release. 

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23, Library Assistant Shelly Yong will present music, dances, and cuisine that reflect the cultures of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela at the Norwalk Public Library’s SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington St.   The Guest of Honor will be Jesus Anthony Bravo, President of the Association Colombo Hispanic American of Connecticut.  Register to attend by scanning the QR code in the event’s graphic, or by calling (203) 899-2790, ext. 15911. 

(Contributed)

Yong said, “I love my work at SoNo Library and Literacy Volunteers department.  (Library Director Sherelle Harris) prepared us and trained us to work with each culture and make them feel welcome.  I felt very welcome to share my culture when she hired me.  This is an exciting way to embrace others.  I feel so fortunate to do this work.”

Also at the SoNo branch, on Saturday Sept. 30 from 2 until 3:30 p.m., M&M Performing Arts will put forth the true tale George and Ruth: Songs & Letters of the Spanish Civil War, a musical rendering based on correspondence between soldier George Watt and his new wife.  Register to attend by scanning the QR code or by following the link in the show’s graphic.

Meanwhile, at the Main Library, 1 Belden Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 30, Cantando Y Jugando and the Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project will have craft items for sale benefitting the Project.

Hatch the Chicken Book Club 

In a six-week program at the SoNo branch on Thursdays from 4 until 5 p.m., ten children ages 8 – 11 will read about chickens, see incubating eggs, and watch the eggs hatch.  The kids will journal about their reading and observations, and the chicks will be donated to a local farm.  Register by scanning the QR code or by following the link in the club’s graphic.  Get more info at (203) 899-2790, ext. 15901.

(Contributed)
(Contributed)
(Contributed)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Exploring Merritt 7: A deep dive into this growing area of Norwalk

Read More

Costco plans to demolish Doubletree, expand parking area

Patriot Bank seeks to foreclose on Wall Street Theater loan

It’s time for Connecticut to step up in the fight for democracy

Meek cites NPD HQ shortcomings in criticism of new Norwalk High School plan

Advertisement


Recent Comments