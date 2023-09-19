NPL to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

(Contributed)

National Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated in several free Norwalk Public Library events, according to a news release.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 23, Library Assistant Shelly Yong will present music, dances, and cuisine that reflect the cultures of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela at the Norwalk Public Library’s SoNo Branch, located at 10 Washington St. The Guest of Honor will be Jesus Anthony Bravo, President of the Association Colombo Hispanic American of Connecticut. Register to attend by scanning the QR code in the event’s graphic, or by calling (203) 899-2790, ext. 15911.

Yong said, “I love my work at SoNo Library and Literacy Volunteers department. (Library Director Sherelle Harris) prepared us and trained us to work with each culture and make them feel welcome. I felt very welcome to share my culture when she hired me. This is an exciting way to embrace others. I feel so fortunate to do this work.”

Also at the SoNo branch, on Saturday Sept. 30 from 2 until 3:30 p.m., M&M Performing Arts will put forth the true tale George and Ruth: Songs & Letters of the Spanish Civil War, a musical rendering based on correspondence between soldier George Watt and his new wife. Register to attend by scanning the QR code or by following the link in the show’s graphic.

Meanwhile, at the Main Library, 1 Belden Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 30, Cantando Y Jugando and the Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project will have craft items for sale benefitting the Project.

Hatch the Chicken Book Club

In a six-week program at the SoNo branch on Thursdays from 4 until 5 p.m., ten children ages 8 – 11 will read about chickens, see incubating eggs, and watch the eggs hatch. The kids will journal about their reading and observations, and the chicks will be donated to a local farm. Register by scanning the QR code or by following the link in the club’s graphic. Get more info at (203) 899-2790, ext. 15901.

