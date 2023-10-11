NPL to give away Halloween costumes

The Norwalk Public Library circulation desk in 2021, after it was decorated by Tammy Grimes-McPherson. (Kathleen Rauscher)

New and gently-used Halloween costumes will be given away for free (limit of one costume per child) while supplies last on Saturday Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, located at 1 Belden Ave.

The giveaway’s co-sponsors are Mom’s Club of Norwalk and the Main Library’s children’s department. In a news release, Library Youth Services Director Vicki Oatis said, “NPL is grateful to the Moms Club of Norwalk and all of the families who donated costumes. They made this venture a success!” Address questions to her at [email protected].