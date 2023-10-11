Quantcast

NPL to give away Halloween costumes

By


The Norwalk Public Library circulation desk in 2021, after it was decorated by Tammy Grimes-McPherson. (Kathleen Rauscher)
Once Around the City cube

New and gently-used Halloween costumes will be given away for free (limit of one costume per child) while supplies last on Saturday Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, located at 1 Belden Ave.

The giveaway’s co-sponsors are Mom’s Club of Norwalk and the Main Library’s children’s department.  In a news release, Library Youth Services Director Vicki Oatis said, “NPL is grateful to the Moms Club of Norwalk and all of the families who donated costumes.  They made this venture a success!”   Address questions to her at [email protected]

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Earth being moved at ‘BJ’s site;’ Norwalk P&Z says owner wants to make it ‘presentable’

Read More

Norwalk spending $75K on Halloween event at SoNo 50

City looks to change Naramake, NHS property lines

Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission approves waterfront study after adjustment to Water Street section

Norden Place owners promise cleanup as Norwalk P&Z threatens citation

Advertisement


Recent Comments