NPL to host Norwalk Author Festival

(Contributed)

The Seventh Annual Norwalk Author Festival (previously known as the “Local Author Celebration”) is set for Friday Nov. 3 through Sunday Nov. 5 at the Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave., according to a news release. Event hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Throughout the library, more than 100 authors will take part in panel discussions, chat with the public, read from their works, and sign copies for purchase. Seasoned pros will impart writing, publishing, and marketing tips to fledgling writers, and the staff is planning a raffle and other all-ages activities.

Additionally, Connecticut scribes will get special attention in a booklet supporting the library’s Indie Author Day Celebration. Library Information Services Director Cynde Bloom Lahey said, “The depth and number of subjects; fiction and non-fiction for adults, children and teens written by members of our cities and towns in Connecticut is breathtaking.”

Authors and publishers wishing to participate in the Festival should fill out the registration form at Norwalk Public Library Services – Official Website | Official Website (norwalkpl.org). Get more info from Cynde at (203) 899-2780, ext. 15133 or email her at [email protected].