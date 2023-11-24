NPL volunteers learn MLL strategies at Sacred Heart conference

From left, Roxanne Freedman, Alice Garrard and Shelly Yong. (Contributed)

Norwalk Public Library’s Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers (GNLV) Head Coordinator Shelly Yong and three tutors recently attended the 52nd annual Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages Conference at Sacred Heart U. This year’s conference theme was “Naming, Noticing, and Interrupting Systems of Inequity for Multilingual Learners,” Yong said. “The tutors who attended this year are different from the tutors who attended last year. We want to give all tutors a chance to attend.”

From left, Shelly Young, GNLV Coordinator; Patsy Brescia, Norwalk Public Library Board Vice Chair; Lucia Rilling and Mayor Harry Rilling. (Contributed)

Library Director Sherelle Harris said, “The money to pay for the conference and other GNLV programs like the Ukrainian Christmas, Chinese New Year, National Hispanic Heritage Month and soon the Black History Month celebration, comes from a grant I applied for from the Mary Norris Preyer Fund and proceeds from the 2019 Mayor’s Ball that Mayor Rilling generously donated.”

A news release describes GNLV’s “initiative to build a community of fully literate adults by using trained volunteer tutors to provide instruction in reading, writing, speaking, and understanding the English language.” The classes are given “free of charge regardless of immigration status.”

Roxanne Freedman, GNLV tutor since 2014, said, “The keynote speaker’s review of ELL education in the United States was informative and fascinating. I had no idea it was such a divisive subject. I hope we can all do better going forward. All three classes were great. But the one I found the most useful was about students with no English at all. I will be trying the techniques in my next class. While they are intermediate, this should help with teaching pronunciation. The library should keep sending tutors to this annual event.”

Alice Garrard, GNLV teacher since 2014, said, “I felt the conference was mildly interesting. It was geared for school educators and administrators, not teaching adult language learners. I learned about the ebb and flow of recognition of a person’s country of origin and native language — ranging from full acceptance to non- recognition and all gradations in between. My ears perked up when I realized which group my grandmother was in when she arrived in NYC in 1906.

“I recognized that I have taught information without varying the presentation, fleshing it out so students will be clearer about what they are learning. I should present more visual material rather than having them rely on Google to find out what they’re not sure of. Instead of plowing ahead, I should spend more time reviewing material. They’ve learned many vocabulary words, now they need to use them in conversation. Although the presenters I attended barely touched this topic, I believe that comprehension is vital. It’s not enough for a student to be able to pronounce the words. Students don’t like comprehension, because that’s one area that can’t be faked.

“There was an interesting presentation from a team from Plainville, CT. They give each new arrivals an iPad for their first six months. They said that students should be tested and we should have a list of skill sets that should be able to do at various levels. I think that’s a great idea.

“We should teach to a three-tier vocabulary:

tier one — vocabulary

tier two – idioms — my students always have problems with them

tier three — low frequency words”

A recently renovated space in the Norwalk Public Library’s Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers (GNLV) space. Renovations created an additional classroom. (Contributed)

A third tutor, who has taught with the program since 2016 and prefers anonymity said, “It was a pleasure to join ConnTESOL’s 52nd annual conference. While the bulk of the programming was oriented to teachers working at the primary and secondary levels rather than adults, I nonetheless found it quite interesting. This year’s theme was ‘Naming, Noticing, and Interrupting Systems of Inequity for Multilingual Learners,’ and many of the speakers spoke to the importance of what language we use in speaking about our students and our work – starting with the usage throughout the day of ‘multilingual learners’ (as opposed to ‘English students’). Many of the presenters also spoke passionately about the value of recognizing and validating ‘multilingualism’ as an asset that our society ought celebrate and reward (as opposed to a premise that English proficiency should be the principle aim of instruction). I learned from Megan Flick from the CT Department of Education that a number of high schools throughout CT participate in a ‘Bilingual Certificate’ program, which students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more languages can earn, either through mastering English coming from a different mother tongue or through mastering another language coming where English is their home language. This is a wonderful way to think about language acquisition, to promote equity, and celebrate students. from a range of backgrounds.”

Head Coordinator Yong said, “The three tutors and I attended different sessions so we all received something different, which is good. This way we can compare and contrast. This year’s focus was K-12 which is different from adult learning, but I felt Dr. Wayne E. Wright, the keynote speaker, delivered a compelling presentation with the key takeaways being the importance of dual language education, which benefits both English Language Learners (ELLs) and non-ELLs; the importance of ESL teachers being attuned to their students’ home languages, cultures, and prior educational experiences; and adjusting their communication to enhance comprehensibility for ESL students.

Norwalk Public Library Vice Chair Patsy Brescia along with GNLV tutors Vance Fazzino and Laurie Goldberg listen to Mayor Harry Rilling, second from left, discuss how pleased he is that the renovation is completed and how he looks forward to the literacy programs reaching more people. (Contributed)

“During the second part of his keynote, Dr. Wright discussed ‘Striving for Equity through Improving Instruction for Multilingual Learners.’ He highlighted an experiment in a classroom using the trans-language method, which helped students maintain proficiency in both English and Spanish. This approach also reinforced students’ identities as multilingual learners. Regarding the topic of co-teaching Multilingual Learners (MLL), it was inspiring to learn from the two teachers from Norwalk Public School—Marisa Novotny and Yidania Rojas—who transformed what seemed impossible into a successful endeavor. The ‘They Don’t Speak English?!’ class they led provided valuable insights into practical instructional strategies and differentiation techniques to include newcomers in all lessons. The conference as a whole fostered a deeper understanding of addressing equity and inclusivity in multilingual education.

Overall, the 2023 ConnTESOL Conference was a valuable opportunity to gain knowledge and inspiration for promoting equitable education for multilingual learners.”

An open house for all students, tutors, and the public will be scheduled when renovations are complete.