NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”

Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward “choice” will affect next year’s incoming middle school students. Now that an announcement has gone out, some parents are balking. For one thing, children won’t be guaranteed a place at the middle school closest to their home.

NPS has been working toward pathways and choice for years. At the March 1 Board of Education meeting, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington said Middle School Choice would allow students to try out pathways and make a better decision about what they want to do in high school.

“We want our students to either have a diverse exposure to the different programs within the elementary and middle school before they go to high school. Or if they have a vested interest in a particular pathway, and they’re very decisive on how they want to move forward, that they can take that avenue, but have that experience throughout their learning experience. And not just have to wait till high school to figure that out,” Estrella said.

“I love the idea that they can navigate through different pathways. And if you do marine science here, you can change to digital communication there. But it seems to me that they would need added resources to kind of help navigate that,” Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten said.

Discussions at that meeting and others also focus on the transportation challenges. NPS Transportation Coordinator Johanna Zanvettor promised that the district could handle the changes with its existing resources, citing current examples such as nine bus routes servicing Silvermine Elementary School and students from across Norwalk heading to the Center for Global Studies or P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School).

Friday’s announcement said a lottery system will lead to “equitable” results. Students will rank their choices from the 10 available programs, with guidance from school counselors and assistance available to families at the NPS Family Center.

There’s no guarantee that students will get their first choice but there a waiting list will be available for the next school year, NPS states.

“Students at all middle schools will receive the same core instruction and will be tested based on the same standards across the district,” the release said. “Transportation will no longer be a barrier for students either. The district will provide transportation to all middle schools students regardless of where their choice program is located while still abiding by the state’s school transportation requirements.”

Teachers will get the same professional development across the district, the release states.

“If a family wants their child to attend the middle school closest to their family home, the student must rank the choice program at that school as their top choices on the application. This will not guarantee them a spot at that school, but it will give them the best opportunity to be placed at that school,” the release states. Again, a wait list will be offered.

What about siblings?

“Priority will be given to students who wish to attend the same middle school as an older sibling(s) during the same school year. A younger sibling can also choose a different Middle School Choice program separate from the school of their older sibling,” NPS states.

Students can change programs, but only after completing the school year.

Parental outcry

The announcement was posted to the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education, where it had inspired 100 comments as of Sunday morning, most of them expressing outrage.

“{I}t doesn’t make any sense to let a 10 year old pick a program they might not understand. They’re way more likely to pick a school where their friends are going and not an actual interest,” one early commenter said.

“And how many kids would choose to ride across town and back on a bus, instead of walking/biking to school with friends? Can’t even imagine how after school activities/sports would work…” came a reply.

“I’m not sure how this change all of a sudden appeared… without public discussion? Where was the communication with stakeholders?” the second person said.

One parent predicted a “disaster,” and another said, “Middle school is a big enough adjustment and now they want these kids to go to a different school. Ridiculous.”

If your child isn’t guaranteed their first choice, it throws the entire idea of choice out the window, another said.

“{M}aybe this is the sort of shake up the district needs. Middle schools have been the ‘weakest link’ of late – maybe this repositions student bases that are more energetic about the programming,” a father said.

A friend of his felt it incongruous to create a K-5 South Norwalk neighborhood school and then de-emphasize the importance of “neighborhood” when the kids turn 10. She said, “this will potentially force a lot of 5th graders to come into a school knowing very few people.”

The response overall “looks to me like a very classic Norwalk example of people hearing an announcement, and reacting with anxiety instead of waiting for more information or asking direct questions,” a mother said. “Middle school has been the weak link in NPS the entire 12 years I’ve lived here, and I am interested to hear more details of this plan at the town hall.”

Others said the main issue is families not getting priority at their neighborhood school. One mother said her son’s classes at Roton Middle School are filled to capacity and if this had started this year, he’d likely be bused across town.

“{W}hat I think really caused this reaction is the fact that this was not communicated effectively,” another parent replied. “This should have been presented to the community with explanations and a time to answer questions. The failure to discuss it openly and in depth gives it the appearance of impropriety- even if none exists.”

NPS has replaced its entire communications department, taking advice given in the efficiency study this year. Nearly 16 years of cumulative knowledge went out the door.

The announcement went only to fifth grade families “without consideration of how the message would be received. I think anyone who doesn’t yet have a kid in middle school is impacted and has questions,” one parent said.

One mom, who has been actively involved, said she didn’t think choice is the answer to the “middle school weak link issue.” She thought it would make things harder.

“If I bought a home in a certain area based on the schools, I’d fully expect to be able to send my children to their neighborhood school if that’s what I thought was best and I believe you can have school choice and neighborhood schools without this level of division,” she wrote. She mentioned the recent emphasis on social emotional learning and asked, “Can you imagine how much more anxious the 6th graders will be? I truly believe if a child feels safe and confident the rest will follow. I’m this case we are stripping of them of that. We all make mistakes. This decision is a mistake.”

The district plans an online town hall Tuesday evening, where parents can ask questions.

