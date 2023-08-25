NPS begins school year with annual motivational gathering

Education coach Jimmy Casas delivers the keynote address at Tuesday’s Norwalk Public Schools Convocation in the Brien McMahon High School auditorium.

NORWALK, Conn. — Nationally recognized educator Jimmy Casas strode back and forth on the Brien McMahon High School auditorium stage Tuesday and asked thousands of Norwalk teachers to remember what they said when they first interviewed for their jobs.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella preceded him with a similar thought: “As you listen to our keynote speaker today, and as you go through Convocation, take a real moment to yourself for introspection. Look within yourself today, and find your why. Why do you do this? Why are you here in Norwalk Public Schools? Why is this so important to you?”



Convocation is the annual Norwalk Public Schools kickoff for the school year, ahead of Monday’s arrival of students. Casas, named Iowa Principal of the Year in 2012 and now a best-selling author, speaker and leadership coach, delivered an upbeat motivational performance free from education jargon, save for the word “culturize.”

“There isn’t a single individual in this entire auditorium that doesn’t want to be great,” he said. “… But the truth of the matter is, many, many of us lose our way along that path to greatness. And my hope is that today, I can help you just a little bit, hopefully, help you find your way back.”

He said, “Everybody in this room is responsible for the culture and climate of this district. Those children deserve your very best, every day, whatever it takes, but then you better take care of each other.”

Laughter filled the packed auditorium multiple times, as Casas encouraged camaraderie with games. Standing back-to-back, pairs of teachers picked a number and showed it with their hand pressed to their chest; then turning around to see their partner’s number, raced to add the total and say it first.

Taunting them over their competitiveness, he segued to serious talk of middle school students.

“Part of the reason we get frustrated with them is because, well, you just care so darn much,” he said. “You worry because you have experienced that, know what’s going to happen to this child, if they do not get this thing we call an education.”

Casas, alluding to his own background, focused on difficult children, driving home the need to reach students. He showed a film portraying a child who struggled not to tap in class, annoying classmates and being a misfit who couldn’t stop himself; an adult version of the child recalled how difficult it was until a teacher asked if he thought of drumming, even giving him his first drums. Now the man goes around the world drumming.

Casas asked teachers to “recalibrate yourself, to remind you who you really want to be.” “Undercurrents” in school cultures hurt morale, exhaust teachers and lead them to lose patience with their own children, he said. “You need to understand that nobody wants to be the undercurrent. We just become the undercurrent… I want you to be so excited that when you walk in, you walk with a certain energy, a certain passionate circle, that you believe that today you can walk in and change the trajectory of the life of a child.”

He said, “trust is such a critical component in every culture. That’s what causes most of our issues.” Anonymous surveys stem from teachers not trusting, fearing that they’ll get in trouble for sharing criticisms. “What does that tell us about our real culture, people?”

Estrella is so passionate she’s like a first year superintendent, he said. “That’s a crazy job to be doing. But I’ll be really honest, if you don’t want her to be great, she’s never gonna be great.”

Children should also be asked their opinions as the school year progresses, he said.

“I’m not going to tell you to pass the kids,” he said. “I know that goes contrary to what we hear. I’m telling you, I’m giving permission not to pass them. Because when you do that, you’re trying to fix them…. What if instead of trying to fix every kid and save every kid and fix every teacher and save every teacher and fix every principal and save every principal, what if we just said this, ‘Just don’t quit?’”

