NPS closes four schools due to COVID-19 cases

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Public Schools has closed four of its school buildings, due to COVID-19 cases identified over the weekend, Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said.

Norwalk High School, P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School), Marvin Elementary and Columbus Magnet School have all switched to full remote learning.

“On Monday, the district and schools will evaluate contact tracing and the ongoing availability of staff for each building, and will then communicate the return date for each school. Families have been contacted by their school principal and should watch for more information tomorrow,” she wrote.

The NPS website shows that Nathan Hale Middle School is on remote learning, due to COVID-19, and is expected to reopen Dec. 7.

Wolfpit Elementary, the Silvermine at Jefferson annex, Brien McMahon High School and the Center for Global Studies have been closed but are reopening Monday, the website states. Norwalk Next Steps, a transition program for 18-21-year-olds, was also on remote learning and is reopening Monday.