NPS delays school opening one week

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is delaying the start of the school year until Sept. 7.

The one-week delay is “needed to make sure all health and safety precautions are in place,” NPS said in a statement. “The unexpected storm interrupted our preparations, and essential materials and supplies are still on their way. By delaying our opening by one week, we will be able to make sure that all precautions are ready to welcome children and staff back.”

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) on Monday recommended a two-week delay, as well as emphasizing that it feels remote learning would be better than in-person instruction.

The NPS statement was sent to families and staff, NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams said.

“Other districts in our area have already made the choice to delay the start of school,” the NPS statement said. “We know that unexpected changes to the calendar are challenging. Please trust that we are making this change to ensure the health and safety of students and their families, teachers, and staff. We are genuinely grateful for your understanding and flexibility, particularly at a time when we are all so often asked to absorb so much change.”