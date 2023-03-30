NPS forced to stick with higher cost health insurance option for employees

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools will not be reducing its health insurance costs, as it had hoped.

“When the teachers union collectively bargained last year, one of the things that they had in the contract was for the Board of Ed to go out for an RFP to see if there’s something better and cheaper than the current State plan that we’re on,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani told the Board of Estimate and Taxation on March 15.

The “potential savings” could be $1 million, it could be $3 million, but he didn’t know as his department was studying the numbers, he said. But there was a “challenge,” in that the Connecticut Partnership 2.0 health insurance carrier currently covering employees had an “all or nothing” approach and “for this to make sense, all of our unions have to grease the way forward, we have to open up all the bargaining and renegotiate that particular piece.”

On Wednesday, NPS announced that the Norwalk Federation of Teachers was the only bargaining unit that had agreed to change to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). “All the bargaining units with the exception of the NFT rejected the HDHP plan proposal.”

NPS said:

“As part of the 2023-2026 collective bargaining agreement between the Norwalk BOE and the NFT, the Board completed a request for proposal (RFP) process to receive proposals for an HDHP plan. The proposals were shared with all the other bargaining units and all bargaining units provided feedback.

“All union leaders engaged with their members to determine if the proposed plan would benefit these members and carefully considered the financial feasibility for all their members. After careful review and consideration, the union leaders except for NFT made the decision to reject the plan.

“Upon entering the process, it was the Board’s intention to find cost savings that would be financially feasible for its employees. Unfortunately, based on the analysis performed and union leadership feedback, the proposed plan had a negative impact on many employees of Norwalk Public Schools.

“The Board will continue in the State Partnership Plan, which is the plan also utilized by city of Norwalk employees.

“The Board thanks all the bargaining units for their collaborative effort during this process and for taking the time to listen, to voice their concerns, and to share the opinions of the employees that each elected union leader represents.”

In 2017, when the Board of Education shifted to Connecticut Partnership 2.0, it was regarded as the solution to a budget crisis as the move put $1.25 million back into the schools budget that fall.