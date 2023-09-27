NPS health insurance switch called ‘problematic’

Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, as shown on YouTube.

Retired Norwalk teachers have been treated in a “last-minute, unprofessional and unacceptable way” in the transition to a different health insurance provider, said Patrick Vigilio.

“{A}s a graduate of Norwalk Public Schools (class of 1982) the lack of communication received by NPS retirees reflects poorly on the entire community and a district that I was raised and brought up in. A once proud community is once again being led by incompetent individuals that are more concerned with themselves than the people that have and still do serve the children of Norwalk,” Viglio said in a letter copied to NancyOnNorwalk.

The issue was a focus of Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, with Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella saying, “I think it’s important that we don’t get in the midst of pointing fingers.”

Bob Kline, who said he retired in 2019, told the BoE that he was confused when he got a letter from the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, explaining the switch to a high deductible insurance provided, Cigna.

NFT members were required to enroll but he’s not a member, he said, then describing confusing communications from the school district.



“I had many questions, and the cover letter instructed me to email the benefits team and they would respond the next business day,” he said. “That email was sent on August 16. And unfortunately, the letter never said which next business day, because I have yet to get a response.”

Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon read a letter she said was from a woman who retired after 30 years in the district. “Questions go unanswered for days and weeks,” she said. “Retirees have felt continue to feel a great deal of confusion, stress and dismay.”

“Our contract states no cost for insurance to eligible retirees until age 65,” the retired woman’s letter said. “Yet the Human Resources Department told me in a phone conversation that we would now be charged for dental and vision and it was a mistake that retirees haven’t been charged and that they would now be correcting the mistake.”

NFT First Vice President Joe Giandurco called it a “problematic and confusing rollout.”

“These issues continue to show that the HR central office and the Board of Education refuse to partner with teachers,” he said. “This failure of communication, respect and understanding the issues demonstrates to the teachers and their families in the community that we are not valued.”

But NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, “There has indeed been a lot of information in terms of what transpired, how it transpired.”

Asmani reviewed the history of the change, which became effective Sept. 1. Importantly, the transition was the teachers union idea, he said.

“I think there’s some confusion that perhaps it was the Board of Ed, that brought up this proposal to save money. But that’s not the case,” Asmani said. “The truth of the matter is, as part of the negotiation, among the list of proposals that the NFT had, one was to transition their members out onto the high deductible plan. And that’s what triggered this conversation.”

His detailed lookback included a review of the district’s understanding that all union members had to make the switch, something that was reversed as the process inched its way to June. Then, there were technical issues with M&T Bank, he said. “They were rather slow in putting these benefits packets together and that is part of the reason why the packets were late going out, we don’t generate those.”

The district made a “controversial” decision to do an “active enrollment,” rather than rolling everyone over, he said. “We feel strongly because the transition was of significance that we didn’t want to make assumptions.”

When the packets went out, NPS was “astounded” to get responses from teachers who didn’t know about the change, he said.

“We were operating under the assumption that this was negotiated, that this was discussed with retirees and active employees … we were merely facilitating the work,” Asmani said.

“There were some employees and retirees that thought the Board of Ed was doing this to save money, when this was not the case, this was brought to us in June of last year, long before any budget conversation,” he said.

Although the transition came on the first, some members didn’t get their new health cards until the seventh or the eighth, he said. The district and Cigna worked to make sure teachers got their medical needs attended to.

“But like any transition, it could have been 100% failproof but it wasn’t.,” Asmani said. “You’re dealing with almost 1,000-plus employees and a couple million dollars changing hands.”

There are 74 retirees affected and 60 submitted their paperwork, and given the goal to make sure no one lost coverage, the district reached out, he said.

“No retiree currently does not have medical insurance, as far as we can tell,” Asmani said. “As far as the teachers we had, this was as of Friday, 970 teachers have transitioned into the high deductible plan, about 14% … chose not going forward.”

The dental and vision issue is being researched, as some retirees have been paying for it and some have not, he said. Two weeks ago, the district sent all retirees a letter saying that it isn’t collecting payments until January. “The retirees do have coverage, but we’re not collecting premiums for dental and vision. because of those inconsistencies.”

BoE Chairwoman Diana Carpio said, “It’s very important for the public to understand, there’s only two people in HR for 1,000 employees.”

Asmani said cuts to Central Office are compounding the issue.

“Also we know, working with smaller companies that we change from one insurance company to another, it’s not flawless. Our packages don’t come in time, we don’t get our card, so that is nothing unique,” Carpio said.

She’s “very surprised” by emails from teachers who were unaware of the switch. “We were told all the teachers were spoken to, questioned and asked. I think that’s where a lot of the negativity is coming from. We didn’t make this decision. It wasn’t us.”

Asmani said he asked union leaders during negotiations if members had been informed and was told that was out of his purview.

Estrella praised the HR team, saying “despite the size, with the volume of work that we have to do, they have been managing as expeditiously as they possibly can.”

