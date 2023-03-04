Police: NPS instructor used chokehold on Brookside students, one lost consciousness

NORWALK, Conn. — A Danbury woman was arrested Saturday after rendering a Brookside Elementary School fifth grader unconscious late last month, Norwalk Police said.

Stefanie Sanabria, 50, was charged with strangulation second degree, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment first degree, a Norwalk Police news release said. Bond was $20,000. Sanabria’s court date is March 10.

Sanabria was working as a math coach at the school and on Feb. 24 demonstrated a martial arts choke hold on three fifth-grade students in her class, the news release said. One of the students lost consciousness.

The school nurse immediately treated the child and Norwalk Police were called, the news release said. The Special Victim’s Unit investigated and an arrest warrant for Sanbria was issued Friday. She was arrested at her home by NPD patrol officers and SVU members, along with Danbury Police.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.