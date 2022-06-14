NPS lauds graduation seniors’ success
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s graduating high school seniors have been accepted to more than 300 colleges and universities, including American University, Boston College, Central Connecticut State University, Harvard University, Norwalk Community College, Syracuse University, Temple University, Tufts University and Yale University.
Among them, Brien McMahon High School senior Ramses Perez is going to the University of Virginia, with hopes of working in business five years from now, according to the Norwalk Board of Education. Norwalk High School senior Ceon Wilson is headed for Clark Atlanta University, and P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) senior Jayden Whitmore has been accepted to Wentworth Institute of Technology, with plans to become a software developer, an engineer, and a tech writer.
Norwalk Public Schools released its list of college acceptances last week. “We are so proud of our soon-to-be graduates, and know that they will achieve wonderful things as they move on to their next adventures!” the newsletter stated.
There were 309 schools of higher education on the list. In 2019, then-NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams provided NancyOnNorwalk with a list of college acceptances for that pre-pandemic class of graduates; it had 398 institutions on it.
One person who saw the current list suggested that it might be a bit misleading, as some students are accepted into multiple schools and it could be a small group of students who are very successful.
Wilcox Williams, now Chief of Staff and Communications, called that suggestion “disappointing.”
“With graduation celebrations on the calendar as we enter the last week of the 2021-22 school year, this list is intended to share with the community the wide variety of colleges and universities where the Norwalk Public Schools Class of 2022 received acceptances,” she wrote. “Like students in other districts, Norwalk graduates do get accepted into multiple schools, and at the same time, many schools on this list have accepted multiple Norwalk students. The list is compiled from the district’s Naviance database.”
Wilcox Williams did not respond to an email asking what percentage of this year’s Norwalk high school graduates are going to college or university this year.
In 2019, then-Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski said about 97% of the graduating class was headed for higher learning.
Ramses Perez, Ceon Wilson and Jayden Whitmore were honored last month during a Spotlight presentation at a Board of Education meeting. Also on the list were:
- Isabelle Montanez, a P-Tech senior who expects to attend UConn.
- Matteo Ruffo, a Center for Global Studies (CGS) senior who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology. In five years, he sees himself exploring entrepreneurship in aerospace engineering and artificial intelligence, and investing in renewable energies and trying to do humanitarian work with his income.
- Eymard Navarro, a BMHS senior who is going to UConn., hopes to be working at The National Aerospace Space and Administration in five years.
All six “have been active leaders in their school communities and have earned the respect of their teachers and peers,” the Board of Education said.
The list of colleges and universities:
- Adelphi University
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Albany State University
- Albertus Magnus College
- Alfred University
- American International College
- American University
- Andrews University
- Appalachian State University
- Arcadia University
- Arizona State University
- Assumption University
- Auburn University
- Austin College
- Barry University
- Belmont University
- Bentley University
- Bethany College
- Binghamton University
- Bishop’s University
- Boston College
- Boston College
- Boston Conservatory at Berklee
- Boston University
- Bowie State University
- Bradley University
- Brandeis University
- Bridgewater State University
- Brown University
- Bryant University
- Bucknell University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Central Connecticut State University
- Chaminade University of Honolulu
- Champlain College
- Chapman University
- Chatham University
- Clark Atlanta University
- Clark University
- Clarkson University
- Clemson University
- Coastal Carolina University
- College of Charleston
- College of the Holy Cross
- Colorado School of Mines
- Colorado State University-Fort Collins
- Columbia University in the City of New York
- Connecticut College
- Cornell College
- Cornell University
- CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
- Curry College
- Dean College
- Delaware State University
- Dickinson College
- Drexel University
- Duke University
- East Carolina University
- Eastern Connecticut State University
- Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
- Elon University
- Emerson College
- Endicott College
- Fairfield University
- Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus
- Fisher College
- Flagler College
- Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Institute of Technology
- Florida State University
- Fordham University
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Franklin Pierce University
- Franklin University Switzerland
- Franklin W Olin College of Engineering
- Furman University
- Gateway Community College
- George Mason University
- George Washington University
- Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
- Georgia State University
- Gettysburg College
- Guilford College Hamilton College
- Hampton University
- Harvard University
- Hawaii Pacific University
- High Point University
- Hobart William Smith Colleges
- Hofstra University
- Housatonic Community College
- Howard University
- Illinois State University
- Indiana University – Bloomington
- Indiana University – Purdue University – Indianapolis
- Iona College
- Ithaca College
- Jacksonville University
- James Madison University
- James Madison University (College of Integrated Science and Technology)
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Wales University – Providence
- Kean University
- Keene State College
- Keiser University, Flagship Campus, FL
- Keiser University, West Palm Beach
- Kenyon College
- Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
- La Salle University
- Lafayette College
- Lasell University
- Le Moyne College
- Lehigh University
- Lesley University
- Lincoln Technical Institute – Hartford
- Lincoln Technical Institute – Shelton
- Lincoln University
- Louisiana State University
- Loyola University Chicago
- Loyola University Maryland
- Loyola University New Orleans
- Lynn University
- Maine Maritime Academy
- Manhattan College
- Manhattanville College
- Marist College
- Marymount Manhattan College
- Massachusetts College of Art and Design
- Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
- Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- McGill University
- Mercy College
- Merrimack College
- Miami University, Oxford
- Michigan State University
- Mitchell College
- Moravian University
- Morgan State University
- Mount Saint
- Mary College
- Muhlenberg College
- New England College New York University
- Norfolk State University
- North Carolina A & T State University
- North Carolina Central University
- North Carolina State University at Raleigh
- Northeastern University
- Northern Vermont University-Johnson
- Norwalk Community College
- Norwich University
- Notre Dame of Maryland University
- Nova Southeastern University
- Ohio State University-Main Campus
- Old Dominion University
- Oregon State University
- Pace University, New York City Campus
- Pace University, Westchester Campus
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
- Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
- Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Main Campus
- Plymouth State University
- Porter and Chester Institute – Bridgeport
- Pratt Institute-Main
- Providence College
- Purdue University-Main Campus
- Quinnipiac University
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Rhode Island College
- Rhode Island School of Design
- Rider University
- Rivier University
- Roanoke College
- Rochester Institute of Technology
- Roger Williams University
- Rowan University
- Russell Sage College
- Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Sacred Heart University
- Saint Joseph’s University
- Saint Leo University
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Mary’s University
- Saint Michael’s College
- San Diego State University
- Savannah College of Art & Design – SCAD
- Seton Hall University
- Simmons University
- Southern Adventist University
- Southern Connecticut State University
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
- Southern Methodist University
- Southern New Hampshire University
- Spelman College
- Springfield College
- St. Francis Xavier University
- St. John’s University-New York
- St. Joseph’s College-New York
- St. Lawrence University
- State University of New York at New Paltz
- Stetson University
- Stonehill College
- Stony Brook University
- Suffolk University SUNY at Albany
- SUNY at Purchase College
- SUNY Buffalo State
- SUNY College at Old Westbury
- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
- SUNY College of Technology at Canton
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- Syracuse University
- Temple University
- Temple University Japan
- Texas Christian University
- Texas Southern University
- The City University of New York – CUNY
- The New School
- The University of Alabama
- The University of Edinburgh
- The University of Montana
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- The University of Tampa
- The University of Tennessee- Knoxville
- The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
- The University of Texas at Austin
- Towson University
- Tufts University
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University at Buffalo
- University of Arizona
- University of Arkansas
- University of Bridgeport
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-San Diego
- University of Colorado – Boulder
- University of Colorado – Colorado Springs
- University of Connecticut
- University of Connecticut (Avery Point Campus)
- University of Connecticut (Stamford Campus)
- University of Connecticut-Stamford
- University of Dayton University of Delaware
- University of Denver University of Florida
- University of Georgia
- University of Hartford
- University of Hawaii at Manoa
- University of Houston
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Iowa
- University of Kentucky
- University of Louisville
- University of Maine
- University of Maryland-College Park
- University of Massachusetts- Amherst
- University of Massachusetts- Boston
- University of Massachusetts-Amherst
- University of Massachusetts-Boston
- University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
- University of Miami
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan-Dearborn
- University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
- University of Mississippi
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- University of New England
- University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
- University of New Haven
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- University of North Florida
- University of Oregon
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
- University of Rhode Island
- University of Richmond
- University of San Francisco
- University of Scranton
- University of South Carolina- Columbia
- University of South Carolina-Columbia
- University of South Florida- Main Campus
- University of South Florida-Main Campus
- University of Utah
- University of Vermont
- University of Virginia-Main Campus
- University of Washington-Seattle Campus
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Ursinus College
- Villanova University
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- Wake Forest University
- Washington and Lee University
- Washington University in St Louis
- Webb Institute
- Wentworth Institute of Technology
- Wesleyan University
- West Virginia University
- Western Connecticut State University
- Western Michigan University
- Western New England University
- Westfield State University
- Wheaton College
- Wichita State University
- Widener University
- William & Mary Williams College
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Xavier University
- Yale University
- York College of Pennsylvania
Wilcox Williams said, “We invite the community to join us in celebrating all our upcoming graduates, who have persevered through a global pandemic to accomplish this milestone.”