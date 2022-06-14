NPS lauds graduation seniors’ success

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s graduating high school seniors have been accepted to more than 300 colleges and universities, including American University, Boston College, Central Connecticut State University, Harvard University, Norwalk Community College, Syracuse University, Temple University, Tufts University and Yale University.

Among them, Brien McMahon High School senior Ramses Perez is going to the University of Virginia, with hopes of working in business five years from now, according to the Norwalk Board of Education. Norwalk High School senior Ceon Wilson is headed for Clark Atlanta University, and P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) senior Jayden Whitmore has been accepted to Wentworth Institute of Technology, with plans to become a software developer, an engineer, and a tech writer.

Norwalk Public Schools released its list of college acceptances last week. “We are so proud of our soon-to-be graduates, and know that they will achieve wonderful things as they move on to their next adventures!” the newsletter stated.

There were 309 schools of higher education on the list. In 2019, then-NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams provided NancyOnNorwalk with a list of college acceptances for that pre-pandemic class of graduates; it had 398 institutions on it.

One person who saw the current list suggested that it might be a bit misleading, as some students are accepted into multiple schools and it could be a small group of students who are very successful.

Wilcox Williams, now Chief of Staff and Communications, called that suggestion “disappointing.”

“With graduation celebrations on the calendar as we enter the last week of the 2021-22 school year, this list is intended to share with the community the wide variety of colleges and universities where the Norwalk Public Schools Class of 2022 received acceptances,” she wrote. “Like students in other districts, Norwalk graduates do get accepted into multiple schools, and at the same time, many schools on this list have accepted multiple Norwalk students. The list is compiled from the district’s Naviance database.”

Wilcox Williams did not respond to an email asking what percentage of this year’s Norwalk high school graduates are going to college or university this year.

In 2019, then-Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski said about 97% of the graduating class was headed for higher learning.

Ramses Perez, Ceon Wilson and Jayden Whitmore were honored last month during a Spotlight presentation at a Board of Education meeting. Also on the list were:

Isabelle Montanez , a P-Tech senior who expects to attend UConn.

, a P-Tech senior who expects to attend UConn. Matteo Ruffo , a Center for Global Studies (CGS) senior who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology. In five years, he sees himself exploring entrepreneurship in aerospace engineering and artificial intelligence, and investing in renewable energies and trying to do humanitarian work with his income.

, a Center for Global Studies (CGS) senior who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology. In five years, he sees himself exploring entrepreneurship in aerospace engineering and artificial intelligence, and investing in renewable energies and trying to do humanitarian work with his income. Eymard Navarro, a BMHS senior who is going to UConn., hopes to be working at The National Aerospace Space and Administration in five years.

All six “have been active leaders in their school communities and have earned the respect of their teachers and peers,” the Board of Education said.

The list of colleges and universities:

Wilcox Williams said, “We invite the community to join us in celebrating all our upcoming graduates, who have persevered through a global pandemic to accomplish this milestone.”