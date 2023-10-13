NPS offering middle schoolers choices

Norwalk Public Schools middle school choice catalogs.

Ten specialized middle school programs will be attended next year by current Norwalk Public School fifth graders who enter and win the NPS “Middle School Choice Lottery.” The programs and lottery will be explained to students by guidance counselors in classroom sessions at all 12 NPS elementary schools.

Recently, 350 fifth graders and their families attended NPS’ second annual Middle School Showcase in the Norwalk High gym, where each middle school had a booth offering info about the school’s particular program(s). The Showcase also gave students who opt to bypass the lottery and attend their neighborhood middle school a chance to meet that school’s principal and teachers.

Other NPS departments also held forth at the event.

According to the NPS website, the lottery will close on Friday Dec. 1, and the winners will be drawn on Friday Dec. 8. The special programs and the schools offering them are:

Concord Magnet School

Bank Street School model

Nathan Hale Middle School

Integration

International Arts Baccalaureate Middle Years Program

Ponus Ridge Middle School

STEAM Academy

Roton Middle School

Mandarin

Japanese

International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program

West Rocks Middle School

Dual-Language

Environmental Marine

Visual and Performing Arts

Find more information at Middle School Choice – Norwalk Public Schools (norwalkps.org).