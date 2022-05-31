NPS ponders value of lockdown drills

NORWALK, Conn. — Lockdown drills are traumatizing schoolchildren and increasing anxiety, according to Common Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth (D-At Large), a retired teacher.

In response, Norwalk Public Schools Education Administrator for Counseling & Social Services James Martinez said NPS is considering doing away with the drills.

The conversation came at Thursday’s Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee meeting, where a mental health discussion had been planned before two back-to-back mass shootings, first at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., then at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“The assumption that the acts of mass violence are primarily driven by mental illness, that is not true,” Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels said. “There are many, many, many complex factors. And I think we’re always trying to struggle out how and why. … Blaming mental illness alone for mass shooting, inflicts a damage and stigma on the millions of people who suffer from mental illness. Because we know the vast majority of whom are struggling, they are not violent.”

Smyth said she’d been a Ponus Ridge Middle School teacher when the Sandy Hook Elementary School happened in December 2012, and remembered “how genuinely traumatizing the lockdowns are, the drills are.”

“We have a whole generation of kids who live in constant fear,” she said, remembering that she and her eighth graders “would all be terrified, and I would be my teacher self and take care of them. And then as soon as it was over, I would just shake and shake and start to cry. I did that for years. … Most teachers do. And this is what our kids are going through.”

She wondered how effective the lockdowns are and if there might be a better approach than “re-traumatizing our kids.”

“It’s being talked about, it has been talked about,” Martinez said, adding that Uvalde triggered those feelings for anyone who was in education when Sandy Hook happened.

“We always focus on how making sure the kids are feeling a certain kind of way, but we overlook how the adults are feeling,” Martinez said. “… I think it’s almost as equal, it’s equally important to respond to the social emotional, state of the teachers and the staff in the buildings.”

Staff members can’t assure children that they’re safe when they don’t feel like it themselves, as children see right through it, he said.

“They’re like sponges,” he said. “… When teachers are anxious and nervous or scared and they think they’re hiding it really well, you know, the children will see right through it.”

The lockdowns are a “larger conversation, obviously” and “we’re going to continue talking about it,” he said.

Smyth said the mass shooting-inspired anxiety has become part of the children’s DNA and “it’s got to be a major contributing factor to the high increase in anxiety among this generation.”