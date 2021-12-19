NPS presents safety committee; vocal mom disapproves
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools has announced the members of its Districtwide Safety and Security Task Force.
Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten revealed the task force recently when a parent complained of fights in the schools. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella formed the task force in November and it first met Dec. 1, NPS said.
“The task force’s work will include proposing revisions to the current NPS Code of Conduct and other policies, as well as recommending improvements to practices that keep students and staff safe,” the schools announcement said.
Members are:
- Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella
- NPS Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr.
- Board of Education member Godfrey Azima
- Board of Education member Kara Baekey
- Beverly Boyd, Brien McMahon High School teacher
- Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large), as a NAACP representative
- NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colon
- Brien McMahon High School Athletic Director John Cross
- Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels
- Jules Douge, ES Instruction Leadership SEL, Kendall Elementary Social Worker
- Jay Getner, City of Norwalk Coordinator of Juvenile Justice & Prevention Programs
- NPS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes
- NPS Safety & Security Supervisor Ryan Harold
- NPS Executive Director of Leadership Development Sandra Kase
- Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis
- Norwalk High School Athletic Director Doug Marchetti
- Norwalk Association of School Administrators (NASA) President Lynne Moore, Norwalk High School AP
- Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea
- Board of Education member Janine Randolph
- NPS Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard
- David Walenczyk, City of Norwalk Director of Youth Services
- Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh
- NPS Interim Expulsion & Superintendent Hearing Officer Roger White
- NPS Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams
- Norwalk Federation of Education Personnel (NFEP) President Hope Wyatt
- Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon
Former Common Council member Nora King criticized the list.
“Why are there no parents on the safety task force? They are our children … You have everyone else even the union reps but no parents. Why?” she said in an email to the Board of Education and others.
“Of course,” it’s not true that there are no parents on the task force,
Hosten said.
Baekey, while running for the Board this fall, said her youngest child attends P-Tech. Randolph said she is the mother of two children attending NPS. Azima, while running in 2019, spoke of being on the Tracey Elementary School Governance Council.
The task force will “play a critical role in helping to update and develop our plans, which will be presented to the Board of Education in early spring,” NPS said.