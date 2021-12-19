NPS presents safety committee; vocal mom disapproves

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools has announced the members of its Districtwide Safety and Security Task Force.

Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten revealed the task force recently when a parent complained of fights in the schools. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella formed the task force in November and it first met Dec. 1, NPS said.

“The task force’s work will include proposing revisions to the current NPS Code of Conduct and other policies, as well as recommending improvements to practices that keep students and staff safe,” the schools announcement said.

Members are:

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella

NPS Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion Thomas McBryde Jr.

Board of Education member Godfrey Azima

Board of Education member Kara Baekey

Beverly Boyd, Brien McMahon High School teacher

Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large), as a NAACP representative

NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colon

Brien McMahon High School Athletic Director John Cross

Norwalk Chief of Social Services Lamond Daniels

Jules Douge, ES Instruction Leadership SEL, Kendall Elementary Social Worker

Jay Getner, City of Norwalk Coordinator of Juvenile Justice & Prevention Programs

NPS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Sandra Faioes

NPS Safety & Security Supervisor Ryan Harold

NPS Executive Director of Leadership Development Sandra Kase

Ponus Ridge Middle School Principal Damon Lewis

Norwalk High School Athletic Director Doug Marchetti

Norwalk Association of School Administrators (NASA) President Lynne Moore, Norwalk High School AP

Marvin Elementary School Principal Sue-Ellen O’Shea

Board of Education member Janine Randolph

NPS Executive Director of Leadership Development Mary-Anne Sheppard

David Walenczyk, City of Norwalk Director of Youth Services

Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh

NPS Interim Expulsion & Superintendent Hearing Officer Roger White

NPS Chief of Staff and Communications Brenda Wilcox Williams

Norwalk Federation of Education Personnel (NFEP) President Hope Wyatt

Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon

Former Common Council member Nora King criticized the list.

“Why are there no parents on the safety task force? They are our children … You have everyone else even the union reps but no parents. Why?” she said in an email to the Board of Education and others.

“Of course,” it’s not true that there are no parents on the task force,

Hosten said.

Baekey, while running for the Board this fall, said her youngest child attends P-Tech. Randolph said she is the mother of two children attending NPS. Azima, while running in 2019, spoke of being on the Tracey Elementary School Governance Council.

The task force will “play a critical role in helping to update and develop our plans, which will be presented to the Board of Education in early spring,” NPS said.