NPS releases reopening plan, notes ‘considerable’ costs

NORWALK, Conn. — A plan to reopen Norwalk Public Schools has been sent to the state, on deadline. Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella plans a town hall-style webinar Wednesday to brief parents about the plan, it states.

Activities and restrictions hinge on the rate of COVID-19 community spread, a three level plan of action that allows families to opt out of in-person schooling even if the risk is considered low. If the spread is thought to be moderate, all pre-K to Grade 5 children would be able to attend school in person, as would English Language Learners and Special Education students. All sixth to 12th graders would be put on remote learning status.

“Plans are under development that will repurpose high schools and potentially middle schools to house 4th and 5th grade learners,” the plan states.

Even if the risk is low, school buses will be no more than 80 percent full, and if it’s moderate, buses will be kept half empty. Masks will be provided at school bus stops.

“Classrooms have been engineered to maintain the appropriate social distancing between desks. Signage helps to maintain appropriate social distancing in all areas,” the plan states, also mentioning the challenge at the high school level given the difficulty in defining cohorts.

The plan notes:

“It is abundantly clear that re-opening the Norwalk Public Schools under any of the scenarios (low COVID-19 spread, moderate COVID-19 spread, or high COVID-19 spread) will impose considerable additional costs on the Norwalk Public Schools, and these additional costs were not included in the FY 2020-21 NPS approved operating budget. As such, these additional costs are presently unfunded but anticipated expenses of reopening school.

“There is considerable uncertainty over the final projected costs of reopening, because the reopening plan is fluid and subject to revision based on changing conditions and evolving guidance from the Connecticut State Department of Education and from State and local health authorities. The availability, pricing, and delivery schedule for various commodities and services that may be needed to support the reopening plan are matters of considerable uncertainty, as school districts throughout the country scramble to procure the same items. In addition, the ability to recruit, hire and pay for the additional staff that may be necessary to support this plan is also an area of considerable uncertainty.”

Regarding SpEd students, the plan states, “Equipment to safely engineer classrooms including flexible soundproof partitions and cameras such as swivl cameras or cameras on devices are included in the plan to assure access to live instruction in appropriate environments while maximizing cohort groupings and minimizing interactions across classes for service providers.”

NPS is working to teach students to use face masks.

“Social Stories have been developed in multiple languages and have been implemented during ESY {Extended School Year} to assist SWDs {Students with Disabilities} to tolerate face coverings and follow safety protocols of distancing and hygiene,” the plan states. “…the goal is for 15 minutes on, 5 minutes off for the younger students (Pre-K through 2) until they can tolerate 30 minutes on and 5 minutes off. Students in grades 3-12 will follow the same protocol until they can tolerate 1 hour on and 5 minutes off, exclusive of lunch.”

The English Language Learner (ELL) welcome center has been moved to a bigger venue to allow for social distancing, the plan states, also mentioning, “Engineered classrooms using flexible sound-proof partitions will allow for flexible small group instruction within the classroom reducing the need for pull outs across the school building.”

“We will provide information in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole which to serve the vast majority of our school community. When we need to communicate with parents who do not speak these languages, we employ the use of Language Line and other interpretation and translation services,” it states.

Further:

“We expect to repurpose the gym, auditorium, cafeteria. If the school requires additional space, we (are) investigating options, although availability is limited and would be expensive.”

“Protocols maintain that teachers will remain 6 feet from students, and when not possible, the teacher will wear the appropriate PPE.”

“Assistance will be provided by staff as students disembark buses on arrival to school to maintain assigned points of entry based on cohort assignments.”

High School sports, arts and all clubs will be offered.

Schools will not be rented out or to be used by any outside organization.

“NPS will follow CIAC established guidelines (all sports are played within Connecticut, no traveling outside Connecticut).”

“Students will be limited to groups of 10-12.”

“Teachers will need to apply to offer an afterschool activity.”

“If students are learning remotely, they will still be allowed to attend afterschool activities. For those families, transportation is responsibility of individual family.”

The plan was a topic during the Board of Education’s retreat. Gov. Ned Lamont has the final say and “some of the decisions aren’t going to be ours… it’s a moving target,” Board member Mike Barbis said.

NPS could buy a building to use for swing space “and eventually it could be the location for one of our schools,” Barbis said.

The plan states that NPS needs to work closely with “our Federal, State, and City partners to identify and secure the additional resources necessary to fund the final approved reopening plan. NPS will certainly need to scour its existing approved budget to identify areas where the pandemic has resulted in budget savings that can be re-programmed to support the COVID-19 reopening plan. But it is apparent that the magnitude of the cost of the reopening plan will greatly exceed any such internal budget savings that can be identified.”

It states, “In the absence of significant additional funding from Federal, State, or City sources, the District will be unable to cover these extraordinary costs without making draconian cuts to many existing district programs and services.”

2020-21 Norwalk School Reopening Report 7-24-20 FINAL