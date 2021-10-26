NPS set to lose CFO: Hamilton is retiring

NORWALK, Conn. – Tom Hamilton is retiring after 18 years of shepherding Norwalk’s budgets as a chief administrator.

Hamilton, currently Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer, is retiring effective Dec. 31, according to an NPS news release. Hamilton came to Norwalk as Director of Finance in September 2003, according to his LinkedIn page.

“The school district budget is scheduled to be submitted to the Board of Education before the end of the year, with a workshop meeting on the 2022-23 Capital and Operating Budgets scheduled for December 7. A national search will begin over the coming weeks to fill the chief financial officer role,” the NPS news release said.

“Mr. Hamilton has dedicated more than 20 years to both Norwalk Public Schools and the City of Norwalk, and his accomplishments will not be forgotten,” Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella is quoted as saying. “Those who have worked closely with him know well his strategic mindset, attention to detail, and understated but keen sense of humor. Although we will miss both his professionalism and considerable expertise, we wish him all the best with his future plans. We hope Tom gets to enjoy a lot of time on the ski slopes this winter.”

Hamilton was Stamford Director of Administration for nearly eight years before coming to Norwalk, according to his LinkedIn page. “Earlier in his career, he also assisted the City of Norwalk as director of management and budget,” NPS states.

He switched from managing Norwalk city-side finances to managing NPS’ financial affairs in October 2015. This was called the first step in a longer-range plan to combine the city and Board of Education financial management under one department. The City and NPS are currently undergoing an efficiency study.

Hamilton is 61, according to White Pages.

In 2017, Hamilton was appointed by the Governor to serve as a member of the Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB), the NPS news release states.

“In 2019, Hamilton stepped up in a volunteer capacity to collaborate with City of Norwalk officials following the unexpected departure of the City’s chief financial officer, ensuring timely completion of the citywide budget process,” NPS states. “His accomplishments also included guiding the city through the 2008 financial crisis, helping to maintain Norwalk’s top bond rating, and managing the implementation of three citywide property revaluations.”

Hamilton’s volunteer help after Norwalk Finance Director Bob Barron’s surprise exit was widely lauded, but friction quickly developed when Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz took over. The two men subsequently said that was overblown, that they were working well together.

NPS states that it plans to announce a retirement celebration for Hamilton soon.

“Tom is a true professional,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “He has a unique understanding of both the Board of Education budget and the City of Norwalk budget. He has been a pleasure to work with because he understands limitations and works with the city to develop a budget that will provide our students to have a world-class education. Often times when somebody retires it said they will be missed. It has never more true than Tom’s retirement. He has always been a true gentleman. I wish him well as he turns the page in his life’s book and enters the next chapter.”