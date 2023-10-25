NPS to offer vegan lunch options

Screenshot from Friends of Animals website.

Norwalk Public Schools students are getting a vegan option for lunch starting next month, a Friends of Animals news release said.

“As an international animal and vegan advocacy group working to prevent animal cruelty and the climate crisis from intensifying, FoA is concerned that our nation’s school lunch program is being controlled by the meat and dairy industry,” said Priscilla Feral, president of Friends of Animals, in the release. “Pound for pound, lamb, beef and yes, cheese, generate the most greenhouse gases of all protein entrée categories, according to the World Resources Institute.”

Choices for NPS’ 12,000 students will include hummus, chik’n nuggets, sweet and crunchy chickpea wraps, Impossible beef crumbles, Impossible burgers and a Mediterranean salad, the release said.

Last year, New York City public school cafeterias introduced “Vegan Fridays,” inspiring the Darien-based Friends of Animals to probe the National School Lunch Program, the group said.

“Under the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act, signed into law by President Truman in 1946, schools are required to serve dairy milk and meet federal nutrition requirements to be reimbursed by the NSLP for meals. In addition, schools that participate in the NSLP receive US Department of Agriculture foods known as ‘entitlement’ foods,” the release said. “The amount of donated agricultural commodities and other USDA foods available to a state each year for the NSLP is based on the number of reimbursable lunches served in the previous school year multiplied by the federal per meal rate.

“Not surprisingly, there are 13 beef, 9 poultry, 7 ham, and 18 cheese products on the USDA food list for the 2023-2024 school year. Meat ‘alternatives’ are Alaska pollock and catfish.”

Feral said, “USDA regulations that hinder vegan, climate-friendly cafeteria food must go.”

“Because of the clear regulatory hurdles that discourage schools from offering vegan lunches, FoA is poised to file a legal petition asking the USDA to change its regulations. If the agency denies the petition, FoA could challenge its decision,” the news release said.

Friends of Animals spent several weeks of back-and-forth conversations with NPS’ food services staff, crafting the menu that “makes the district a leader in vegan lunch options in the state,” the release said. “Norwalk joins LA Unified School District and Portland, Maine Public Schools when it comes to creating a gold standard for making daily vegan school lunches the norm.”

“It’s so important that we as a district walk the walk when talking about equity and inclusion for all students,” said Board of Education member Kara Nelson Baekey in the release. “Dietary needs and preferences are an area that most don’t consider when thinking about these commitments, so thank you to Friends of Animals for bringing it to our attention, and for providing your invaluable insights.”

“Having daily vegan lunches available is astoundingly good news for animals and the environment,” FoA said. “A vegan Beyond Burger generates 90% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy and has 99% less impact on water scarcity and 93% less impact on land use than a quarter pound of U.S. beef. That means a 41-square-foot plot of land can produce just one beef burger for every 15 Beyond Burgers.

“Not to mention, vegan food is more inclusive.”

Middletown Public Schools and Westport Public Schools will also offer vegan options daily starting in November, according to FoA. “Stamford Public Schools confirmed that they were working toward providing a vegan entrée everyday—currently it offers them only sporadically.”

“Putting together menus that provide a full range of daily vegan entrée options that are not only delicious and nutritious but also meet federal and local guidelines is no easy task because of an antiquated law allowing the USDA to cripple schools,” said Feral in the release. “Vegan entrées should be more than a side of veggies or a sunflower butter sandwich, which has become ubiquitous across the country, instead of truly developing a plant-based vegan menu that reflects the diversity of students’ cultural, philosophical and health preferences. It’s unacceptable.”