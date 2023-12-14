NPS to seek a 8.3% budget increase

Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani presents preliminary budget information at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Preliminary numbers indicate the Board of Education will be requesting a 8.3% budget increase for Fiscal Year 25.

The $245.35 million 24/25 preliminary budget presented at Tuesday’s BoE meeting represents a $18.8 million increase over the current year. Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani observed that it’s common for the BoE to make a request and not see it fully funded, as “there’s always a delta, between what we ask and what we need and what we get … what we present now is our best estimate of the needs.”

Contractual wage increases account for nearly $3.5 million of the increase, or 1.5%. An important initiative to give elementary school teachers planning time is projected to add $2 million and NPS seeks to restore magnet school funding, another $2 million.

Special education out of district placements are budgeted for a $2 million increase and the price of utilities is slated to go up nearly $2 million. The school lunch fund requires a $1.2 million increase to bridge the gap between grant funding and expenses, characterized as not unusual, and the outsourced custodial contract is slated to increase $1.1 million. Last year, Mayor Harry Rilling used $2.5 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to reduce the budget pain NPS was feeling, covering one-time expenses with the money. The preliminary 24/25 budget includes a $2.4 million increase to cover current expenses, compensating for the difference.

Also in the budget is $1 million for transportation contractual increases and $520,680 for special education positions.

Asmani noted an expected health insurance cost increase but could not provide specifics, putting a 15% increase into the budget as a placeholder in lieu of expected State projections. He said it would likely be less than that.

NPS shows a 7.1% decrease in benefits.

The Board will vote on the budget at next week’s meeting.

Deeper dive

Enrollment stats are projected to increase from 11,600 students now to nearly 12,000 next year, Asmani said. There’s already an uptick as NPS had 11,500 students Oct. 1.

Demographers suspect the January uptick in multi-language learners has come early, he said. Deputy Superintendent Sandra Faioes said they’re coming from Haiti, Venezuela, Guatemala, and Honduras.

The demographer said the influx is returning to pre-pandemic patterns, according to Asmani.

While the enrollment hasn’t increased dramatically, “the number of students requiring additional service has increased significantly,” Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said, mentioning “the amount of resources required to serve the number of special education students.”

This year’s special education budget is falling short by at least $1.8 million, Asmani said.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools Rob Pennington said Norwalk’s SpEd rate is in line with the national rate and lower than Connecticut’s rate.

Norwalk has 110 students in out of district placement this year, six more than last year, he said.

If you’ll recall, back in 2017 the City invested $3 million in creating in-house programs to supplant out of district placements.

Assistant Superintendent Ralph Valenzisi said without those programs, there would be 210 students outplaced. NPS would be spending nearly $22 million and is instead spending about $10 million less than that. The savings over the years is close to $66 million.

As for utilities, NPS locks in a five-year contract but this year it’s reopened for negotiation, Asmani said. “We have some new buildings that have come online. And we’ve also seen an increase in utilities, we received I believe we’re seeing a 45% increase in rates.”

The preliminary budget includes 46 new positions, some of them grant-funded, according to Asmani.

“We’re hoping that as we enter this budget cycle that we can have collaborative and amical conversations with the city around our needs and the importance to do this work,” Estrella said. “The stronger our schools, the stronger our students will be when they leave our system .. the stronger our schools are, the stronger the future of our city will be.”

Unions respond

Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon spoke of needs not included in the preliminary budget.

The Board of Education Union Coalition’s include staff retention, and a “supportive and positive work environment in which staff members are valued, versus creating an environment where educators are made to believe they are not good enough, not doing enough, fast enough, to feel their incompetence,” she said.

Union leaders support more planning time for elementary school teachers but also more art, music, band and other specialists to “support the growth of the whole child,” she said. “We would fund additional cafeteria and recess monitors, fund additional general education paras, not just for oversubscribed classrooms, but to cover short unplanned absences in the buildings, to assist with responding to the increasing numbers of disruptive behaviors and monitoring safety in these classrooms.”