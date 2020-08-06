NPS top administrator resigns

NORWALK, Conn. — Brenda Myers, Ed. D., is leaving her post as Norwalk Public Schools Chief Academic Officer.

Myers has resigned “for personal and family health reasons,” an NPS press release said. She came to work here in August 2018, replacing Michael Connor in the role after he left to become Middletown Superintendent of Schools.

Her resignation comes five weeks after Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella took the helm of the school district, replacing Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski, who retired.

Myers came to Norwalk after retiring from the Valhalla Union Free School District in New York, after seven years as superintendent.

The NPS announcement said:

“Her last day in the district will be August 31, 2020.

“To ensure an effective transition and start to the school year, an interim administrator will be named to lead the NPS Curriculum and Instruction Department, until a permanent replacement has been appointed for the role. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Please join us in wishing Dr. Myers and her family all the best.”