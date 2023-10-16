NPS wins $15M federal grant; Ponus Ridge, P-TECH and Kendall get the funding

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella demonstrates the size of a grant application that won $15 million in funding over five years, Friday during a news conference at P-Tech (Pathways in Technology Early College High School). (Screenshot from NPS YouTube video)

A $15 million federal grant will support and enhance the educational experiences at three Norwalk public schools, a news release said.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will be spread out over five years and go to “Kendall College & Career Academy, serving students in grades K-5, Ponus Ridge STEAM Academy, serving students in grades 6-8, and P-TECH Norwalk, serving students in grades 9-12. The district will receive nearly $3 million in the first year,” the news release said.

Students will have “access to an array of different curricular resources, but also having the opportunity to engage, engage in internship experiences, and also explore and discover different workforce, ways of thinking and learning that might not be easily assessable with the resources we have now,” thanks to the federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said at a Friday news conference.

“The program’s funding intends to dismantle obstacles and create a more inclusive educational setting by strengthening curriculum and teaching strategies,” the news release said. “The funding also provides the opportunity to increase the appeal and accessibility of magnet programs to a wider spectrum of students.”

P-TECH Principal Dr. Victor Black and Asst. Principal Beth Furnari spearheaded the grant application for the funding that “aims to prevent minority group isolation and promote socioeconomic diversity in schools,” the news release said. “These funds will allow for the creation of inter-district magnet schools, providing the opportunity for all children to receive a high-quality education despite their geographical location.”

Black came to Estrella with the grant opportunity two weeks before the due date, Estrella said Friday.

“This is not the first time I’ve tried for this grant. And in some ways, I have to say Your heart hurts when you work hard at something and you don’t get it,” Black said. Furnari was an asset because she’s been in the process four times. “We do understand the accountability and the big lift with a grant like this. But today, we’re very thankful. We’re very thankful because the effort pays off.”

“I stand before you still in disbelief that we are collectively able to celebrate this monumental accomplishment for Norwalk public school students,” Furnari said. “Having worked under an implementing the MSAP grant, I saw firsthand the life changing effects this award could have on students, staff and the community at large.”

The $15 million “is the biggest magnet school grant of any school system in the state of Connecticut,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. It’s “not only a ton of money, it is a vote of confidence in the Norwalk schools system. These grants are highly competitive, to get a grant of $15 million takes a lot of doing, it takes real excellence.”