NPS wins State grants for tutoring, school security

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, at the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting in Tracey Elementary School.

Norwalk Public Schools has announced that it is receiving grants totaling $518,000.

High-Dosage Tutoring seeks to “empower students with enhanced educational opportunities and address the education disparities that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said.

“The Connecticut High-Dosage Tutoring Program launched in March 2023, initially releasing $10 million from the Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding and targeting students in grades 6-9 with a primary focus on enhancing mathematics proficiency. Due to high interest from school districts, the state department of education increased its commitment to $11.5 million,” the news release said.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, Commissioner for the Connecticut State Department of Education, on Oct. 19 announced the release of $11.5 million through the program to 46 school districts, the release explained.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella noted that in the wake of the pandemic and its learning challenges, NPS “added improvement teachers to provide additional supports in reading and math and implemented Scientific Research-Based Interventions to help identify our scholars most in need.” The $278,200 in funding will allow NPS to continue those supports to the children who need them.

“The CSDE reported data revealed improvements in mathematics proficiency across nearly all grades and student groups over the past year, but the state is still striving to exceed pre-pandemic performance levels,” the news release said. “ Research by EdResearch for Action indicates that in-person, in-school tutoring is the most effective means of addressing learning gaps.”

State school security grants

A $210,303 State grant will allow NPS to “create a direct line of communication between the school and local law enforcement,” with a goal of making “communications and information sharing between first responders and schools as quick and seamless as possible,” a news release said.

Another $28,190 grant from a competitive program funds security infrastructure improvements, the release said. Eligible projects “include, but are not limited to, replacement or enhancements to doors and windows, access control systems, perimeter security (such as fencing, lighting, bollards, etc.), interior and/or exterior camera systems and panic alarm systems.”

“These grants will help aid effective communication between Norwalk Public Schools and the Norwalk Police Department,” Estrella is quoted as saying. “Our fruitful partnership with local law enforcement helps us to ensure that our district is a safe and exciting place to learn. We aim to instill the utmost confidence for parents and guardians that, when their children step through our doors, they are safe, secure and our number-one priority.”

NPD fully supported the grant application, the release said.

“The Norwalk Police Department works collaboratively with the Norwalk Public Schools to maintain school safety and maintain an atmosphere of learning and growth for its students,” said Chief James Walsh in the release. “The awarding of this grant to Norwalk Public Schools only strengthened communication between the two organizations and enhanced school safety.”