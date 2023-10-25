NRG sells Manresa Island to Argent Ventures

The defunct Manresa Island power plant.

Manresa Island has been sold and is slated for redevelopment.

“The sale of the Norwalk Harbor Generating Station to Argent Ventures is a step forward for the City of Norwalk,” Mayor Harry Rilling said in a statement. “… We look forward to seeing the existing plant come down and working closely with the community and Argent Ventures as they move forward with a comprehensive vision for the site’s reuse that supports open space, resiliency and natural beauty and enhances the quality of life for Norwalk residents.”

Norwalk Power, owned by NRG Energy, bought the 125-acre waterfront site in 1999, according to City records. Its power plant was retired in 2013, after employing hundreds of people for six decades, according to a news release.

About 45 acres of the site are coal ash left by the previous owner.

Norwalk Power sold the property to Argent Ventures, the news release said, calling the terms of the sale confidential.

“​Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Argent Ventures pursues debt- and equity-related investments in any asset class. Since its inception, Argent has purchased over $3 billion in real estate assets and debt instruments in major markets in the United States and Europe,” Argent states on its website.

Wildlife on Manresa Island, which is actually a peninsula. (Tom Clark)

“This is a great outcome for the city of Norwalk and its residents because it will allow for this exceptional property to be thoughtfully repurposed,” said Judith Lagano, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at NRG, in the release. “NRG is pleased to pass the baton to an experienced developer who can reimagine the site to continue its legacy as a vital part of the community. NRG appreciates the support from Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Congressman Jim Himes throughout the marketing process to achieve this favorable result.”

“The transformation of the property has been a goal of the City for nearly a decade,” Rilling said in the release. “I want to express my appreciation to the residents of Norwalk, especially those in the Manresa Association, who provided their input over these years in support of finding appropriate uses of the property.”

Duff (D-25) called the sale “an important step in bringing fresh opportunities to our city.”

“The transition from a retired power plant to something more in line with what our community expects including a focus on open space and storm resiliency, represents a bright future for Norwalk,” Duff said. “I want to thank the many Norwalkers who made their voices heard on the future of this location both at my community meeting after the plant closed and since then. Your input has truly made a difference during this process.”

State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (D-136) is quoted as saying that he is “encouraged” that Argent “has experience appropriately developing complicated properties and will pursue a long-term solution, ideally incorporating clean energy projects.”

“We look forward to working with the City and neighboring community groups on a comprehensive vision for the site’s reuse as a residential development with a large proportion of the site preserved as open space,” said Clay McPhail, Vice President at Argent Ventures, in the release. “We are excited about the opportunity to create a development that can preserve Manresa’s natural beauty and provide increased opportunities for waterfront access and storm resiliency.”