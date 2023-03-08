NRVT; Bike ride to Fodor Farm; Theatrical fun

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Throckmorton elected Friends of NRVT President

‘Fabulous asset’

Kate Throckmorton is unanimously elected Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) interim president. She’ll occupy the position through 2023, while her predecessor Charlie Taney seeks a permanent replacement.

Throckmorton, a native Wiltonite who has served on the NRVT board since 2020, was previously the org’s Wilton team leader. She said “I am very happy to step into a new leadership role for the NRVT and continue the NRVT mission. The trail is a fabulous asset for the region, providing a safe multipurpose trail that will eventually provide connectivity along the Norwalk River Valley for all to enjoy the outdoors.”

A news release said that the group “is looking for new talent in the face of the expanding work that lies ahead.” Taney, whose new title is first vice president, said, “Kate’s proved to be a great team leader in Wilton and she will keep the ship steady and moving forward until the end of the year. My job now is to enlist a new captain. It’s an amazing time to be involved with the NRVT, as the trail will be growing rapidly over the next several years. If you are someone who knows our trail, loves our trail, and you’re interested in being part of a legacy project, talk to me. There’s a place for you on our board.”

Since 2012, almost 12 miles of trail have been forged in Norwalk, Wilton, and Redding, paid for by state funds and donor contributions. The newest sections opened in early 2022; then in October, CT DOT funding letters were received for the Ridgefield Ramble and continuation of the Wilton Loop North. Completion of the currently progressing Ridgefield and Wilton lengths will bring the trail to its halfway mark of 15 miles.

Recently, Friends of the NRVT joined the Western Council of Governments in applying for a multi-million dollar RAISE planning grant. RAISE (Rebuilding America’s Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity), a $1.5 billion federal program administered by the Department of Transportation, supports local and regional projects. Taney said, “With funds like RAISE available, it is clear that the Norwalk River Valley Trail is an idea whose time has come. The notion that this trail could be completed in 10 years is not too far out and I know that there’s someone out there who thinks she or he can make it happen.”

The public is welcome to attend Friends of the NRVT’s monthly board meetings at the Comstock Community Center, Room 30, 180 School Road, Wilton. The next meeting is on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m., and is expected to end by 7. The group’s website is at www.nrvt-trail.com. To volunteer, email Charlie Taney at [email protected].

Tree Alliance teams with Bike/Walk Commission

A five-mile round-trip bike ride from Fodor Farm (328 Flax Hill Road) to Farm Creek Reserve (34 Sammis St.) and back is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday Mar. 11, according to a news release from sponsors Norwalk Tree Alliance (NTA) and the city’s Bike/Walk Commission. Light refreshments will be on hand when you return. Fodor parking is said to be plentiful.

In conjunction with the ride, NTA will add three trees to the city’s Tree Registry.

To register for the bike ride, email [email protected].

Norwalk’s Tree Registry is at Tree Survey (Tree Advisory Committee, DPW) (arcgis.com).

Music Theatre of Connecticut

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Kevin Connors, will run for four weekends from Mar. 17 through Apr. 8 at Music Theatre of Connecticut, 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk. Starring Justin Johnston, Skye Gillespie, Michael Luongo and Domenic Servidio, this is the original hit musical, not the film. Audience costumes and shout outs are encouraged, but there’s no “shadow-cast,” and bringing or throwing props won’t be allowed.

Showtimes are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2pm. Audience masks will be required at the Friday Mar. 24 show, optional at the other performances. Tickets range from $40 to $65 plus fees; buy them at www.musictheatreofct.com/rocky-horror) or by calling (203) 454-3883. Music Theatre of Connecticut is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit now celebrating its 36th year.